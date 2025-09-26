Nigeria: 2027 - We'll Back Whoever Wins ADC Presidential Ticket, Say Atiku, Obi, Amaechi

Presidential hopefuls in the opposition coalition party, African Democratic Congress (ADC), have agreed to back whoever emerges candidate of the party ahead of the 2027 election.

This was the outcome of ADC leaders caucus meeting in Abuja on Thursday, which also foreclosed the adoption of All Democratic Alliance (ADA) by the party leaders.

The leaders' caucus also ordered all members to resign membership of other political parties even though no timeline was given to them.

The meeting which was headed by the ADC national chairman, Senator David Mark, also had the party's national secretary, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; national publicity secretary of ADC, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai; former Rivers governor, Chibuike Amaechi, in attendance.

Others were former Sokoto State governor, Senator Aminu Tambuwal; former Kwara State governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed; former minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Ali Pantami; former secretary to government of the federation, Babachir Lawal, among others.

National leader of Labour Party, Peter Obi, who was absent, sent in apologises, including his commitment.

So far, Atiku, Obi and Amaechi have indicated interest to contest for the party's presidential ticket ahead of 2027 election.

Disclosing the outcome of the closed-door meeting, the ADC national publicity secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, said: "The Coalition has rested everything concerning the ADA. That means they are not interested in the registration or otherwise of the association.

"All the presidential aspirants have agreed to support whoever wins the primaries election."