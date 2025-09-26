Nigeria: Uber Contributed N34 Billion to Nigeria's Economy in 2023 - Report

An impact assessment report released by Public First, has revealed how Uber, a ride hailing company, contributed N34 billion to Nigeria's economy in 2023.

The report was released at the recent Lagos Road Mobility Summit, organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Transport, in partnership with Uber, to advance dialogue on safer, more inclusive transport.

Themed: 'Reimagining an Inclusive Road Safety Strategy', the summit brought together senior government officials, including representatives from the Lagos State Ministry of Transport, the Federal Road Safety Corps, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority and the World Bank's SSATP team, alongside regulators, global safety experts, and private sector leaders.

The event also marked the launch of Uber's Nigeria Economic Impact Report, conducted by Public First, which revealed that Uber contributed an estimated ₦34 billion to Nigeria's economy in 2023, with riders enjoying a consumer surplus valued at nearly N500 billion through time, cost, and convenience savings.

Beyond the figures, the report tells the story of everyday Nigerians - drivers who earn and gain flexibility to support their families, women who rely on Uber for safe journeys home, and communities benefitting from stronger tourism, nightlife, and local business growth.

According to the report, Uber has become a lifeline for both income and independence for thousands of Nigerians, as drivers using the app earned N6.1 billion more in 2023, with average earnings sitting at 34 per cent higher than their next best alternative. The report also found that flexibility, the freedom to decide when and how to work, carried an additional financial value of N6.3 billion. Almost nine in ten drivers (88 per cent) said the flexibility helps them balance their family responsibilities.

A driver in Abuja explained: "With Uber, I choose my hours. I can take my children to school, then drive during the day, and still be home in the evening. It gives me control over my life."

Giving details about the impact report, General Manager for Uber sub-Saharan Africa, Deepesh Thomas, said: "Uber is more than a way to move from points A to B, it's a platform that empowers people to shape their own futures. From drivers who value the flexibility of earning on their own terms, to women who feel safer getting home at night, to local businesses reaching more customers, Uber is proud to be part of Nigeria's growth story."

The study revealed that 98 per cent of riders cite convenience, 97 per cent cite safety, and 96 per cent cite comfort as key reasons for using the app. Women in particular feel the difference, as 78 per cent said Uber is the safest way for them to get home at night. And as nightlife grows, 79 per cent of riders agreed that Uber helps reduce drunk driving by providing a safe and reliable way to travel after dark.

A young professional in Lagos summed it up: "If I'm working late, I know I can get home safely with Uber. My family can track my trip, and that peace of mind is priceless."

The summit featured a high-level panel discussion with transport leaders, including General Manager, Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA), Olalekan Bakare-Oki, represented by Director of Logistics & Transport at LASTMA, Jubril Oshodi; Head of Driver Operations, West Africa, Uber, Efunlola Hughes; CEO, Drive Me NG, Damilola Odunlade-Akeju; and Director, Public Transport and Commuter Services (PTCS), Ministry of Transport, Olusoji Adebayo.

By convening policymakers, regulators, safety advocates, and industry operators under one roof, the summit underscored the importance of collaboration in tackling Nigeria's road safety crisis and highlighted the role of technology-driven platforms like Uber in creating safer, smarter, and more inclusive transport systems.