Nigeria: Unicef Expert Calls for Stronger Stakeholder Action to End Female Genital Mutilation in Nigeria By 2030

A Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) Development Expert with UNICEF, Aderonke Olutayo, yesterday, called for stronger coordination and collaboration among stakeholders to eliminate the harmful practice of FGM in Nigeria by 2030.

Speaking at a two-day media dialogue in Edo State organised by the Oyo State Ministry of Information and Orientation in partnership with UNICEF, Olutayo stressed the involvement of men and boys is crucial in driving change, particularly in communities where FGM is most prevalent.

She described FGM as a deep-rooted cultural and traditional practice that continues to endanger the health and rights of girls and women. According to her, survivors often face shame and denial, while lacking access to psychosocial support and healthcare.

"In many communities, FGM is still regarded as a rite of passage and a marital requirement. It is wrongly seen as a way to preserve purity and control sexuality," she stated.

Olutayo highlighted several barriers that hinder efforts to end the practice, including the absence of safe and confidential reporting systems, fear of stigma and social exclusion, limited awareness of laws protecting women and girls, and the silence of many survivors who continue to live with trauma.

Citing a case in Igboho, Oyo State, where community members admitted that female genitals were being used for rituals, she reiterated the importance of engaging men in advocacy against FGM.

The UNICEF expert further called for stronger capacity-building for patent medicine vendors, doctors, nurses, and midwives, alongside improved referral systems and coordination across health, justice, media, and law enforcement sectors.

In his presentation, Child Protection Specialist, UNICEF, Denis Onoise stated that FGM has serious implications for the sexual and reproductive health of girls and women, adding the practice is prevalent in Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti and Edo states.

"Women and girls have right to the highest attainable standards of health, right to life and physical integrity including freedom from violence," he said.

Earlier in her remarks, Celine Lafoucrier, Chief of UNICEF Lagos Field Office, described the fight against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Nigeria as both urgent and achievable, warning the country cannot afford to ignore the scale of the crisis.

According to her, nearly 20 million women and girls in Nigeria have undergone FGM, making the country the third highest globally.

Most of the survivors, she stressed, were cut before the age of five, a stage when they were "completely powerless, unable to consent, resist, or even understand what was happening."

Despite being outlawed, the practice continues across many communities, driven by myths and cultural traditions. Lafoucrier who spoke virtually, insisted that "no culture or custom should ever come at the expense of girls' health, rights or their future."

She, however, expressed optimism that the tide is turning, pointing to the Movement for Good, a Federal Government initiative in collaboration with UNICEF, which is working to dismantle harmful beliefs and protect future generations of Nigerian girls.

"Change is possible, and change is happening," she affirmed.