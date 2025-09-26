Nigeria: Kano Warns Against Illegal Schools, Unauthorised Fee Hikes

Kano — Kano State Government has expressed deep concern over the alarming number of over 3,000 unregistered private schools operating across the state.

The Executive Secretary of the Kano State Private and Voluntary Institutions Management Board (KSPVIB), Baba Abubakar Umar, made the disclosure while briefing journalists in Kano yesterday.

The government said it aimed to ensure compliance with regulations and improve the quality of education by increasing registered schools and fostering a conducive learning environment.

He revealed that merely 3,000 out of approximately 6,000 to 7,000 private schools in Kano are registered, warning that the board will take a firm but compassionate approach, with legal action reserved for non-compliant schools.

He vowed that defaulting schools would face legal action for failing to register, releasing false data, hoarding information, and evading tax payment.

Umar lamented that some private schools have increased fees without following due process, and failed to properly communicate book lists to parents, among other violations.

He declared that: "We don't like closing or suspending schools, but many proprietors feel too big to obey the law. I want to assure you that in Kano State, no school is above the law."

The executive secretary, who is also the Special Adviser to the Governor on Private and Voluntary Institutions, urged parents to always ensure timely payment of school fees, as it enables schools to pay staff salaries and improve academic planning.