Nigeria: Kebbi Governor Directs Security Agencies to Take Over Mining Sites in State

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has directed security agencies to take over the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Development Initiative, PAGMI, site in Yauri Local Government Area, pending its formal regularisation with the State Ministry of Mines and Solid Minerals.

The governor gave the directive yesterday during an inspection tour of the site, following a recent crisis between local artisans and the company, PAGMI, which claimed one life.

He ordered that all mining activities at the site be suspended for the time being until proper documentation is completed and peace is fully restored.

"This directive is aimed at ensuring sanity and peace for the benefit of the host community and society at large," Idris stated. "The security agencies should take charge of the entire area. I am also appealing to all artisans to formally register with the relevant authorities to avoid any further crisis or breach of peace."

Governor Idris further urged youths in the area to embrace dialogue and peaceful coexistence, stressing that no society can develop in an atmosphere of chaos, rancour, acrimony, or violence. He admonished them to shun any act capable of igniting crisis, hatred, or disunity.

The mining site, located at Maraba Yauri in Ngaski Local Government Area, has long been a hub for artisanal miners and a source of brisk business.