Ethiopian Marathon Champion Shewarge Alene Dies at 30

Adidas has expressed its condolences to the family of Shewarge Alene, who passed away at the age of 30.

Swedish Marathon organisers have confirmed that Ethiopian marathon runner Shewarge Alene died at 30 years old.

Alene, who won the Stockholm race in May, fell ill during a training session. She was taken to the hospital, where she passed away.

She competed in 27 marathons as a professional between 2011 and 2025, recording 12 victories. Her personal best of 2:27:26 was set in Cape Town in 2023.

The Stockholm Marathon organisers paid tribute to her on Instagram, expressing deep sorrow and sending condolences to her family and loved ones.