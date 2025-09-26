Ethiopian Marathon Champion Shewarge Alene Dies at 30

Adidas/Instagram/Screenshot
Adidas has expressed its condolences to the family of Shewarge Alene, who passed away at the age of 30.
26 September 2025
allAfrica.com

Swedish Marathon organisers have confirmed that Ethiopian marathon runner Shewarge Alene died at 30 years old.

Alene, who won the Stockholm race in May, fell ill during a training session. She was taken to the hospital, where she passed away.

She competed in 27 marathons as a professional between 2011 and 2025, recording 12 victories. Her personal best of 2:27:26 was set in Cape Town in 2023.

The Stockholm Marathon organisers paid tribute to her on Instagram, expressing deep sorrow and sending condolences to her family and loved ones.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.