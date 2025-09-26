Africa: All of Africa Today - September 26, 2025

Former French President Sentenced to Five Years Over Libya Funds Case

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of criminal conspiracy in a case related to millions of euros of illicit funds from the late Libyan leader Col Muammar Gaddafi. The Paris criminal court acquitted him of charges of passive corruption and illegal campaign financing. The ruling means that he will spend time in jail even if he launches an appeal, which Sarkozy says he intends to do. Judge Nathalie Gavarino said Sarkozy had allowed aides to seek financial support from Libyan officials for his 2007 election campaign. But the court ruled that there was not enough evidence to find Sarkozy was the beneficiary of the illegal campaign financing. He was also ordered to pay a $117,000 fine. Sarkozy, who maintained his innocence and denounced the ruling as politically motivated, vowed to appeal. His conviction marked the first time a former French president could be imprisoned.

Nigerian Women Rally for Reserved Seats in Parliament

Hundreds of women descended on the Nigerian capital, Abuja, to push for a bill that would add women-only seats in the Senate and House of Representatives. Nigeria has one of the world's lowest rates of female representation, with just four women senators out of 109 and 16 women in the 360-member House of Representatives. The bill is referred to as the "Special Seats Bill" because it proposes adding one woman-only seat to the House and Senate in each of Nigeria's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, although it would require constitutional revision in order to be implemented. Protesters argued that quotas would help dismantle financial barriers, entrenched gender roles, and male-dominated politics. African countries such as Senegal and Rwanda have implemented quota systems to increase women's representation in parliament.

Ethiopian Marathon Champion Shewarge Alene Dies at 30

Swedish Marathon organisers have confirmed that Ethiopian marathon runner Shewarge Alene died at 30 years old. Alene, who won the Stockholm race in May, fell ill during a training session. She was taken to the hospital, where she passed away. She competed in 27 marathons as a professional between 2011 and 2025, recording 12 victories. Her personal best of 2:27:26 was set in Cape Town in 2023. The Stockholm Marathon organisers paid tribute to her on Instagram, expressing deep sorrow and sending condolences to her family and loved ones.

Skepticism Greets Small Parties' 2026 Presidential Bid

Uganda's 2026 presidential race welcomed new entrants from little-known political outfits, sparking debate about whether they can mount serious campaigns or are simply out to make a statement. Three small political parties - the Common Man's Party (CMP), Revolutionary People's Party (RPP), and National Peasants' Party (NPP) - have each fielded candidates who claim to represent the change Ugandans have been waiting for. Despite limited visibility, limited resources, and unclear long-term strategies, questions remain about their sustainability. Munyagwa, the flag bearer of the CMP, has drawn attention after stepping up his security following his nomination. He claims his campaign is about giving Ugandans power back. The RPP's Frank Bulira Kabinga promised to create a federal government, while the NPP's Robert Kasibante pledged to clean up Kampala. In spite of their confidence, critics doubt that the new players will be able to sustain nationwide campaigns or build viable party structures beyond 2026.

Harare Residents Demand Stronger Laws to Save Lake Chivero

Local residents called on the government to pass stronger environmental laws to protect the Upper Manyame Catchment area and protect Lake Chivero, the capital's main water source. Speaking at the launch of the Save Lake Chivero Campaign, residents' groups warned that unchecked industrial waste, weak enforcement, and fragmented legislation were destroying rivers, dams, and lakes. Chairperson of the Harare Metropolitan Residents Forum (HAMREF), Marvellous Kumalo, said that communities must be empowered to play an active role in monitoring pollution and holding offenders to account. Reuben Akili, Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) director, warned that pollution in the catchment has reached alarming levels, with the Mukuvisi River, a key tributary, now contaminated with industrial waste, agrochemicals, mercury, and even traces of cyanide. The campaign pledged to mobilise communities, litigate against polluters, and push for water governance reforms, stressing that the crisis threatened the city's future access to clean drinking water.