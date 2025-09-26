Nigeria: 'I'm Monitoring His Welfare', Rep Shuts Down Reports of Poor Treatment of Kanu in DSS Custody

25 September 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Lawmaker representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Obi Aguocha, has praised the Director General, Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Adeola Ajayi, and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), for intervening in the medical case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The federal lawmaker, who spoke on Thursday in Abuja, expressed satisfaction that, following his formal appeal to the DSS boss, Kanu had been relocated to a secure medical facility and was being treated in accordance with the recommendations of his doctors.

The lawmaker dismissed reports that Kanu wasn't receiving adequate medical attention, disclosing that he was personally monitoring the welfare of the detained separatist leader. Aguocha is Kanu's Rep in the House of Representatives.

The lawmaker commended what he described as the prompt response and humane disposition of the DSS boss and the AGF, saying their action was an affirmation of leadership, compassion, and respect for human rights.

"This matter is not solely political or legal. It is fundamentally about human dignity, the sanctity of life, and the supremacy of the rule of law. I commend the DSS and the Attorney General for showing responsibility and empathy," stated the lawmaker.

