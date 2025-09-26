Liberia: George Weah's Honesty Misunderstood - - Why Not Being a Fan Doesn't Diminish His Legacy

opinion

A Remark That Sparked Debate

Former Liberian President and global football icon George Manneh Weah raised eyebrows when he declared at Roberts International Airport that he is "not a fan of football." For many, the words sounded like betrayal, coming from Africa's only Ballon d'Or winner. Yet, a closer look reveals that his statement was neither arrogance nor rejection--it was honesty shaped by a lifetime of sacrifice.

Playing Is Not the Same as Watching

Weah's career reminds us that there is a vast difference between playing the game and being a fan of it. To the millions who cheer from the stands, football is entertainment. To Weah, it was survival, a career, and a duty. He did not enjoy football as leisure; he endured it as labor. His relationship with the game was forged not in fandom but in discipline, pressure, and sacrifice.

The Price of Greatness

Weah's rise from Monrovia's slums to AC Milan's San Siro came at enormous personal cost. He fought through racism in European stadiums, carried the hopes of a struggling nation, and gave every ounce of energy to cement his place among the world's elite. Unlike fans who could turn off the TV after a match, Weah lived the reality of football every day. His detachment today is not disdain--it is the voice of someone who gave everything to the game.

Father First, Legend Second

Weah's remark came while discussing his son Timothy's career at Olympique Marseille. His pride in Tim's Champions League goal against Real Madrid was not about fandom, but about fatherhood. "I am not a fan, but I am a proud parent," he said. That statement is telling: Weah's greatest joy today is not watching football as a spectator but witnessing his son continue the family legacy.

Not Alone in His Detachment

Weah is not the first great athlete to step back from their sport. Michael Jordan rarely watches basketball. Usain Bolt admits he seldom follows track meets. For many champions, their relationship with their sport is professional, not recreational. Weah's honesty places him in this group of greats who, while not fans, remain eternal ambassadors.

Respect the Honesty

Instead of criticizing him, Liberians should respect Weah's honesty. He could easily pretend to be the eternal super-fan, but he chose to tell the truth: his passion is no longer in watching the game but in supporting his son and pursuing other callings. His statement does not tarnish his achievements; it deepens his humanity.

The King Beyond the Stands

George Weah will forever remain Africa's football king, whether or not he sits in the stands cheering every weekend. His legacy rests not in fandom but in what he achieved: breaking barriers, inspiring millions, and proving that a boy from Gibraltar in Monrovia could conquer the world.

By saying he is "not a fan," Weah has reminded us that he is more than a footballer--he is a man who has lived beyond the roar of the crowd. And perhaps, that honesty is what makes his story even more powerful.