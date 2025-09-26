Liberia: Boakai At the UN - a Nation's Journey From Ashes to Authority

editorial

Published: September 26, 2025

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai used the world's biggest stage this week to remind nations that Liberia, once broken by war, now speaks with the authority of experience. His address to the 80th United Nations General Assembly was Liberia is ready to help lead the fight for peace, justice, and fairness in a divided world.

Boakai's words were neither abstract nor ceremonial. Liberia's voice at the UN carries weight because it is anchored in a painful history of civil war, displacement, and recovery against the odds. When Boakai called for the renewal of multilateralism, it was not just a theory, but a testimony. Liberia knows what happens when dialogue breaks down and when the international community turns its back. It also knows the value of peacekeeping, mediation, and the painstaking work of reconciliation.

That lived experience gives Liberia a moral authority that many larger states, with their hollow rhetoric, cannot claim. The scars of conflict have become the foundation for Liberia's renewed claim to global relevance.

For the first time in its history, Liberia will serve a full term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2026-2027. Boakai made it clear that while the nameplate will read "Liberia," the seat belongs to Africa.

This is a commitment to push for the continent's rightful place in global decision-making. The Security Council remains trapped in the politics of 1945, dominated by five permanent members. Liberia's pledge to advocate for permanent African representation places Monrovia firmly on the side of reform, echoing the frustrations of a continent long excluded from where the real power resides.

Perhaps the boldest element of Boakai's address was his renewed call for a War and Economic Crimes Court. For too long, Liberia has carried the burden of unaddressed atrocities, often excused in the name of fragility. By placing justice at the heart of Liberia's international message, Boakai made clear that peace without accountability is fragile, and reconciliation without truth is hollow.

This was not only a domestic plea but a challenge to the international community: will the same UN that once kept Liberia's peace now stand with it as it seeks justice?

Boakai's speech also positioned Liberia within the urgent global conversation on climate change. For Liberia, climate change is not a distant concept; it is a daily crisis involving coastal erosion, flooding, and food insecurity. Nevertheless, as Boakai reminded the Assembly, Liberia and similar nations contribute the least to the problem.

The call for climate justice was sharp: those most responsible must do the most to repair. It is a demand for fairness that resonates across the Global South, a reminder that global cooperation must not only be about power but also about survival.

For decades, Liberia was a cautionary tale--a nation that destabilized its neighbors and required massive international intervention. Today, Boakai projects a different Liberia: one that builds peace, seeks justice, and contributes ideas to global governance.

The launch of his government's ARREST Agenda, focused on agriculture, infrastructure, governance, education, health, and innovation, signals that Liberia's domestic priorities are aligned with its global message. A country once known for collapse now insists on being known for reform and inclusive growth.

Liberia's new face on the global stage will only endure if Boakai matches his words with action--by tackling corruption, delivering on reforms, and upholding justice. The credibility he projected at the UN must be earned daily at home.

Still, there is no denying the moment. Boakai's UNGA address marked a turning point: Liberia is no longer merely a beneficiary of peace; it aspires to be a custodian of it. In a world fractured by war, inequality, and mistrust, that voice, tempered by suffering and strengthened by recovery, may be exactly what the world needs.

The Liberian Investigator believes President Boakai's address marked Liberia's most consequential statement on the global stage in decades. It offered not only a vision for Liberia's role but also a reminder that small nations, when rooted in principle, can speak with uncommon authority. Liberia has reclaimed its voice, not as a victim of history, but as a participant in shaping the future of peace.