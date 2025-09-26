Liberia: Supreme Court Halts Capitol Building Arson Case After Judge Willie's 'Erroneous' Ruling On Evidence

Liberia's Supreme Court has ordered an immediate halt to the Capitol Building arson trial, intervening after defense lawyers challenged a ruling that allowed contested evidence to stand despite torture allegations. The move temporarily suspends proceedings in Criminal Court "A" and underscores the weight of the case, which involves some of the country's most prominent politicians.

In a directive dated September 25, 2025, the Office of the Clerk of the Supreme Court instructed Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie to "stay all further proceedings and/or actions" until a scheduled October 2 conference before Associate Justice Jamesetta Howard Wolokolie. The stay was triggered by a petition for a writ of certiorari, a legal instrument that allows the Supreme Court to review decisions of lower courts when substantial rights may have been prejudiced.

The petition was filed on behalf of former House Speaker J. Fonati Kofa and Representatives Dixon Seboe, Abu Kamara, Jacob Debbie, and others, all indicted for arson, conspiracy, solicitation, and facilitation over the December 18, 2024 blaze that gutted sections of the Capitol.

Why the Supreme Court Stepped In

The immediate trigger was Judge Willie's decision earlier this week to deny a defense motion to suppress key evidence. Defense lawyers argued that confessions and statements had been extracted under torture, rendering them inadmissible. But Willie ruled the medical reports submitted in support of those claims were too "inconclusive" to justify throwing out the evidence.

By granting a stay, the Supreme Court is essentially freezing the trial to determine whether Willie acted within the law. Legal analysts say the high court's intervention ensures that potential constitutional violations, such as the right to be free from cruel and degrading treatment, are fully examined before the case proceeds.

The Clash Over Medical Evidence

Conducted on September 16, the examinations documented scars, joint dislocations, psychological trauma, and other conditions that the physician described as "highly consistent with torture." One defendant, Thomas Etheridge, reported severe beatings, blurred vision, and a shoulder dislocation; Dr. Ireland confirmed an irregular heartbeat and anxiety, concluding that his injuries matched his account of abuse.

Another, Stephen Broh, alleged falanga--repeated beating on the soles of his feet--along with taser electrocution and vision loss in his left eye; he presented with heightened anxiety and post-traumatic stress symptoms.

Jerry Pokah showed wrist and finger scars consistent with tight handcuffing, a cut on his arm, and signs of chronic anxiety, findings also deemed consistent with torture. John Nyanti said he had been suspended from a beam and beaten, leaving ear trauma and psychological distress; his healed abrasions and severe agitation supported his account.

Eric Susay, who alleged beatings with handcuffs and weapons, was found to have a visible shoulder disfigurement and X-ray evidence of a chronic dislocation, also judged consistent with blunt trauma from abuse.

All the men denied sexual assault, but several described humiliation, stripping, and degrading treatment in detention. Dr. Ireland recommended urgent psychiatric support, orthopedic care, and specialist vision reviews for the defendants. He further advised that the medical notes and photographs be preserved as forensic evidence for judicial and human rights proceedings. Rights lawyers who reviewed the reports stressed that the findings were far from ambiguous, arguing that ignoring them would place Liberia in breach of its obligations under the United Nations Convention Against Torture.

Defense lawyers say these findings should have been decisive, since confessions obtained through torture are barred under both Liberian and international law. "You cannot claim justice while using confessions beaten out of defendants," one attorney said after filing the Supreme Court petition. Prosecutors counter that the accused were represented by counsel when questioned, advised of their rights, and voluntarily made statements. Judge Willie sided with the state, ruling that the presence of counsel and constitutional advisories nullified claims of coercion.

Beyond the torture allegations, Judge Willie also validated other aspects of the prosecution's case. He upheld a police writ authorizing the seizure of seventy-two mobile phones in December 2024 and dismissed defense challenges to the involvement of the National Security Agency and the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company in the investigation, citing the 2011 National Security Reform and Intelligence Act that permits interagency cooperation. For the defense, these cumulative decisions tilted the trial in favor of the prosecution, strengthening their resolve to petition the Supreme Court.

The December 2024 blaze caused extensive damage to legislative chambers and records. The indictment of sitting lawmakers, all from the opposition, escalated the case into one of Liberia's most politically sensitive prosecutions.

Opposition groups claim the trial is being used to weaken their ranks, while the government insists the case is about accountability, not politics. Rights organizations have warned that if allegations of torture are ignored, the proceedings could further erode confidence in Liberia's justice system.

Judge Willie's Broader Rulings

Beyond the torture issue, Willie upheld several prosecution moves that the defense had sought to overturn. He validated a writ authorizing the seizure of 72 mobile phones, dismissed challenges to interagency cooperation between the NSA and the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company, and ruled that disputes about the credibility of confessions should be left to jurors.

For the defense, those decisions stacked the deck in favor of the prosecution, prompting their petition for certiorari.