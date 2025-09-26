Liberia: CDC Obstructs Probe Into Weah's House Fire

The Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) has obstructed investigation into a fire outbreak that gutted parts of the 9th Street residence of former President George Weah early Wednesday morning-with the former ruling party alleging a possible assassination attempt on its political leader.

The property in question, which is privately owned by Former President Weah, was demolished and rebuilt during his presidency.

The Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS) said in a statement that its investigators were denied entry into the property, delaying the investigation into the fire incident, with the CDC expressing concerns about government intimidation and hostility towards Weah.

The CDC also released a statement, labeling the fire incident as "a premeditated attack on his life, intended to undermine his safety." The former ruling party's assertion was made without the completion of any investigation or substantial evidence to support the claim.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The blaze, which broke out in the early hours of September 24, 2025, was brought under control through the combined efforts of firefighters and residents in the community.

The LNFS confirmed in its statement that its team had returned to the scene to conduct a post-fire assessment and establish the cause of the incident but was prevented from doing so.

"On the morning of September 24, 2025, fire investigators went to the 9th Street residence of former President George Weah to investigate and establish the cause of the fire but were denied entry into the compound," the statement read.

The Fire Service did not disclose who denied its personnel entry nor did they give further details regarding the restriction. The denial has since raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the blaze and the pending investigation.

In its statement released before the Fire Service could begin its investigation, the CDC accused the government of a pattern of intimidation and hostility toward the former president and his supporters, citing past incidents at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) and recent actions by state security forces.

The party which in its press release also alleged that ruling Unity Party "zealots" had circulated fake, AI-generated images purportedly showing Weah's private residence, which it condemned as deceptive and intended to tarnish his image.

While assuring the public that former President Weah is safe and in good health, the CDC called for a forensic, international, and independent investigation into the fire. The party stressed that such a probe must be free from "lies, deception, and fakery" to ensure truth and justice prevail.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

But the LNFS said it wishes to cloud the responsibility of investigation, as indicated in its release, that the party's standard-bearer has refused to allow investigators into his compound to begin the preliminary findings before seeking other independent investigators.

It remains uncertain whether the LNFS investigation will proceed without access to Weah's compound or if an external investigator will be appointed as requested by the CDC.