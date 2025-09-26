Nigeria: Rep. Aguocha Commends DSS, Attorney General for Lifesaving Medical Support to Nnamdi Kanu

Hon. Obi Aguocha, who represents Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has applauded the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Adeola Ajayi, and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), for their prompt intervention in the medical care of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Speaking Thursday in Abuja, Aguocha expressed satisfaction that, following his formal appeal to the DSS chief, Kanu was moved to a secure medical facility and is now receiving treatment as recommended by his doctors.

The lawmaker dismissed reports suggesting inadequate medical attention, noting that he is personally monitoring the welfare of the detained separatist leader, whom he represents in the House.

Aguocha praised what he called the timely and humane response of both the DSS and the Attorney General, describing their actions as an affirmation of leadership, compassion, and respect for human rights.

"This matter is not solely political or legal. It is fundamentally about human dignity, the sanctity of life, and the supremacy of the rule of law. I commend the DSS and the Attorney General for showing responsibility and empathy," he said.

Reiterating his broader vision, Aguocha emphasized the need for a political solution that upholds justice while promoting reconciliation, peace, and stability across the Southeast.