Nigeria: Football Business Awards & Lecture to Debut in November

25 September 2025
This Day (Lagos)
. — Organised by the leading publication for the business of sports, SportBusiness+BrandMagazine, this groundbreaking event will celebrate and recognise excellence in football business and leadership, off the pitch.

"Football is more than just a game of 90 minutes - the business in football is consummated off the pitch before everyone gets into the stadium. It is an industry with professionals fueling behind-the-scenes activities," said Founder of FBAL, Ojeikere Aikhoje, who is also Publisher of SportBusiness+Brandmagazine.

"FBAL will honour organisations, teams and individuals who excel in a variety of business and CSR to elevate the game and its commercial potential in Africa. Moreover, it will encourage us to push beyond our limits to enhance the business in football and grow the football economy," Aikhoje added.

The Football Business Awards and Lecture will spotlight professionals, organizations, and visionaries driving growth, innovation, and sustainability in the football ecosystem - from marketing and sponsorships to club management, media, fan engagement and grassroots development.

Accompanied by a high-level Football Business Lecture, the event will feature thought leaders, industry experts, and executives discussing key trends shaping the future of football in Nigeria and beyond.

Award categories, speakers and venue for the lecture will be announced soon.

