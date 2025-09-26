Nigeria: Wolves' Boss Wants More From Tolu Arokodare

Despite opening his goal account in England on Tuesday night against Everton in the Carabao Cup, Super Eagles forward, Tolu Arokodare, has been urged to get into top physical shape following his transfer from Belgium for Wolves.

The big striker, a £23million summer signing from Genk, came off the bench to double Wolves' lead in a lively third round of Carabao Cup against Everton.

Goals in each half from Marshall Munetsi and Arokodare fired the Premier League strugglers through to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup at Molineux.

But Wolves Manager, Vitor Pereira, said afterwards: "Tolu came in the moment that we didn't have Jorgen (Larsen) to play. The plan was not to play with him for 90 minutes, the plan was to give him time to adapt and to start getting minutes. He needs to work hard to get his condition, and he will help us."

Pereira insisted the time for adaptation has finished and wants his players to ignite their season.

The victory brings some relief for Wolves, who beat West Ham in the last round, after the worst league start in their history left them bottom of the table.

They have lost their opening five top-flight games- including a 3-2 home defeat to the Toffees last month- but remain confident Pereira's experience will prove crucial in arresting their slide.

He said: "Now for the players, the new players, the time for adaptation has finished. This is time to perform and time to help the team.

"With two or three good results we can play at another level, for sure.

"The work I watch everyday in training is hard work and this is a group who work a lot, they compete and want to be at a better level. We're just missing the results because the players have quality.

"I'm happy for my players because I missed their smiles and the smiles of the supporters."

Jack Grealish came off the bench for the visitors and almost conjured an equaliser for Jake O'Brien but striker Arokodare chipped in a neat second with three minutes left for his first Wolves goal.