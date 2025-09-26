Liberia: 'Our Partnership Is Stronger Than Ever'

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. held high-level bilateral talks on Wednesday with His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, who represented the Emir of Kuwait, as part of Liberia's engagements during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The historic meeting, according to the Executive Mansion dispatched, focused on expanding bilateral relations, deepening development cooperation, and fostering strategic partnerships between Liberia and Kuwait.

The Crown Prince's delegation extended congratulations to Liberia on its historic election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and pledged Kuwait's readiness to support Liberia's active participation in the Council during its two-year tenure. Drawing from Kuwait's own experience as a Security Council member in 2018-2019, the Emir expressed willingness to share lessons learned and guide Liberia in advancing its international agenda.

"Drawing from Kuwait's experience as a Security Council member in 2018-2019, we stand ready to share lessons learned and assist Liberia in advancing its agenda on multilateral issues," the Crown Prince's representative said.

The Kuwaiti delegation further emphasized the country's commitment to strengthening collaboration with African nations in critical sectors such as health, education, and agricultural development, signaling a renewed interest in leveraging Kuwait's expertise and resources to support Liberia's development goals.

President Boakai expressed sincere gratitude for Kuwait's warm reception and for its commitment to working closely with Liberia both on bilateral issues and within multilateral forums.

"We sincerely appreciate Kuwait's support and interest in strengthening ties with Liberia. Your willingness to assist in our active engagement on the Security Council is deeply valued," President Boakai said.

He also highlighted Kuwait's contributions to Liberia's national development, including a loan arrangement facilitating the construction of 115 kilometers of roads connecting Bong and Lofa Counties, which he described as a transformative project for Liberia's infrastructure and regional integration.

"Such development initiatives not only improve connectivity but also enhance economic opportunities for Liberians, and we are thankful for Kuwait's continued support," the President noted.

The Liberian delegation welcomed Kuwait's submission of several proposed bilateral agreements and expressed its readiness to move these forwards through the establishment of a Joint Commission. The agreements, expected to cover trade, investment, infrastructure, and capacity-building initiatives, will serve as the framework for deepened cooperation between the two nations.

"Liberia stands ready to engage Kuwait on issues of mutual interest, both bilaterally and within multilateral platforms, ensuring our shared priorities are addressed," President Boakai said.

The discussions also highlighted Liberia's interest in leveraging Kuwait's technical expertise to advance economic diversification, agricultural modernization, and health sector improvements, ensuring that bilateral cooperation yields tangible results for the people of Liberia.

The bilateral meeting was attended by senior officials from both nations. Representing Kuwait were Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Director General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA); Mazen Issa Al-Issa, Undersecretary of the Amiri Diwan for Foreign Affairs; Ambassador Bader Al-Tunaib, Assistant to the Office of the Foreign Minister; and Tareq Mohammad Al-Bannai, Permanent Representative of Kuwait to the United Nations.

Liberia's delegation included Hon. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Augustine K. Ngafuan, Minister of Finance and Development Planning; Samuel Kofi Woods, National Security Advisor; Amb. Lewis Brown, Permanent Representative of Liberia to the United Nations; Ibrahim Al-Bakri Nyei, Deputy Minister for International Cooperation; and Christiana W. Konneh, Assistant Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"This is not just a ceremonial meeting," President Boakai said. "It reflects the growing trust and shared vision between Liberia and Kuwait. Both nations recognize the importance of collaboration that delivers concrete benefits to our citizens."

Liberia and Kuwait share a history of cordial relations dating back several decades. Over the years, Kuwait has played a notable role in supporting Liberia's development through infrastructure projects, technical assistance, and development financing. The collaboration has focused on sectors critical to Liberia's national development agenda, including transportation, energy, and social services.

"Kuwait has consistently demonstrated its commitment to Liberia's progress," noted Hon. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Liberia's Foreign Minister. "Today's discussions reinforce that commitment and open new avenues for strategic cooperation that extend beyond aid to trade, investment, and sustainable development."

The discussions also touched on regional development issues, particularly in West Africa, where both Liberia and Kuwait see opportunities to collaborate on economic integration, capacity-building programs, and joint investment initiatives.

A key takeaway from the bilateral talks is the emphasis on trade, investment, and private-sector-led growth. Both Liberia and Kuwait underscored their commitment to moving beyond traditional aid paradigms toward mutually beneficial partnerships that promote economic self-reliance, job creation, and market expansion.

"Our partnership is not about handouts; it is about creating opportunities for trade, investment, and sustainable development," President Boakai said. "Kuwait's support enables us to improve infrastructure, develop human capital, and expand markets for Liberian goods and services."

Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Director General of KDIPA, echoed the sentiment:

"We see tremendous potential for Liberian products and services in the regional and global markets. By working together, we can create investment opportunities that benefit both countries, particularly in agriculture, industry, and technology."

Both sides agreed to establish consultation mechanisms to track progress on joint initiatives and ensure timely implementation of bilateral agreements. The discussions highlighted the importance of transparency, good governance, and accountability in fostering investor confidence and achieving sustainable development outcomes.

"By collaborating closely, we can ensure that projects are implemented efficiently, yield measurable results, and strengthen our countries' positions in the international community," President Boakai noted.

Liberia also expressed interest in consulting with Kuwait on multilateral issues during its tenure on the Security Council, particularly on peace, security, and development initiatives in Africa.

The bilateral meeting concluded with a shared commitment to expanded cooperation, deeper economic engagement, and ongoing dialogue. Both sides emphasized that the partnership should focus on achieving tangible development outcomes, promoting trade, and strengthening Liberia's role on the international stage.

"We are determined to work hand in hand with Kuwait to foster stronger bilateral ties, enhance development cooperation, and advance shared priorities within the international community," President Boakai said in closing.