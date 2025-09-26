Gambia: DLEAG Seizes 125 Boxes of Medical Items in Late-Night Drug Bust

In a dramatic show of vigilance and coordination, operatives of The Gambia Drug Law Enforcement Agency (DLEAG) intercepted a suspicious pharmaceutical consignment during a routine checkpoint operation in Kwinela on Friday, 19 September 2025.

The bust underscores DLEAG's nationwide readiness to track every move made by drug traffickers and rogue distributors.

The commercial van, a sprinter with registration number WCR 5062 B, was en route to Kaur in the Central River Region when officers flagged it down around 21:00 hours. Upon questioning, inconsistencies emerged between the driver's account, the agent's claims, and the documentation presented, raising red flags about the legitimacy of the cargo.

Ousman Saidybah, the spokesperson of the narcotic agency confirmed the development, saying: "Operatives of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency, The Gambia (DLEAG), stationed at Kwinela in the Lower River Region (LRR), together with personnel of The Gambia Police Force (GPF), intercepted a pharmaceutical consignment destined for Kaur in the Central River Region."

"The consignment, comprising one hundred and twenty-five (125) boxes of medicinal products, was intercepted during a routine vehicle search at Kwinela on Friday, 19th September 2025, at approximately 21:00 hours."

"Upon arrival at the checkpoint, the driver of a commercial van (a Sprinter) with registration number WCR 5062 B was asked to provide documentation regarding the medicines he was conveying."

"However, the narcotics officer on duty observed inconsistencies between the driver's statement, the claims made by the accompanying agent about the medication, and the information on the official permit in their possession. This raised suspicions that they could either be transporting something illicit or engaged in diversion. As a result, the vehicle was flagged for further inspection and subsequently escorted to the Agency's field office in Bijilo."

"Further examination of the consignment by personnel of DLEAG and staff of the Medicine Control Agency (MCA), along with interviews conducted with the recipient, agent, and driver, revealed the following:

The driver and agent claimed at the point of interception that they were heading to Kaur.

The permit presented to officers was issued to a recipient named Malick Sall and did not include a full inventory of all the drugs on board the vehicle.

The vehicle was carrying pharmaceutical products belonging to two different recipients: Malick Sall and Lahat Sylla.

Lahat Sylla owned the majority of the goods on board. However, his official export permit was not with the driver and was only forwarded in PDF format after the interception at Kwinela.

Inspection of the products by DLEAG's Scientific Unit confirmed that there were no prohibited or controlled drugs among the consignment.

A joint inspection of the consignment by DLEAG personnel and MCA staff against the official permit revealed that some of the goods were not listed in the permit.

The presence of unpermitted medicines and the lack of documentation for the bulk of the goods being transported point to misdeclaration, unauthorised distribution, and possible diversion.

"The swift response and collaborative partnership between DLEAG and MCA in this matter highlights ongoing efforts aimed at strengthening the control of pharmaceuticals to prevent the diversion of medications and controlled substances."

"Considering the facts uncovered during the preliminary enquiry, the persons of interest in the matter (the recipient, agent, and driver), together with the entire consignment of one hundred and twenty-five (125) boxes, were handed over to MCA, the competent national authority responsible for the regulation of medicines and related products, for further investigation and necessary action."

