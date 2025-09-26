Gambia: Prorefish Gambia Trains Women Fish Processors

The Climate Resilient Fishery Initiative for Livelihood Improvement (PROREFISH Gambia) with funding from Green Climate Fund (GCF) in collaboration with the Ministry of Fisheries and Water Resources recently held a five-week capacity-building forum for stakeholders in the fisheries sector.

Held in Gunjur, Kombo South, the training targeted 125 participants including Fisheries staff and women fish processors. The initiative focused on the use and maintenance of FAO-Thiaroye Fish Processing Technique (FTT); bookkeeping and financial literacy; organisational structure and user fee collection; hygiene, sanitation, and fish processing best practices.

The move, according to organisers, is another remarkable milestone in advancing sustainable fisheries and empowering local communities.

Also, a key highlight of the programme was the introduction of participants to specialised training in the FAO-Thiaroye technique, a revolutionary, energy-efficient method designed to reduce post-harvest losses and produce high-quality fish products.

This innovation, according to officials, not only improves food safety and product value, but also enhances the sustainability and profitability of fish processing activities, directly benefiting women entrepreneurs and consumers alike.

In addition, the initiative reflects PROREFISH Gambia's commitment to climate resilience, livelihood improvement, and gender-inclusive development in the fisheries sector.

