Gambia: Action Aid - The Gambia Leads 3,000 Mangrove Planting Drive

As part of broader initiative aimed at commemorating 'World Climate Week', Action Aid The Gambia in partnership with local climate networks on Saturday led a mass tree planting exercise at Tandi Wetland in Bakau.

The exercise which involved the planting of more than 3,000 mangrove seedlings was held under the theme - "Draw the Line to Climate Action". It is part of a broader initiative by stakeholders demanding a fairer, greener, and safer planet.

Mr. Fafa Cham, head of Programmes and Policy at ActionAid, said the exercise goes beyond symbolism, but one that represents The Gambia's determination to fight back against a climate crisis it did little to cause.

"Gambia produces just 0.01% of global emissions, yet we are among the hardest hit," Cham said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"This year alone we faced long dry spells followed by heavy floods that destroyed homes and trees. That is why, even though we emit little, we must contribute to mitigation by planting mangroves, by building carbon sinks, by taking responsibility."

He emphasised that the organisation plans to continue awareness campaigns, support youth groups like Activista and the Global Platform, and call on banks and financial institutions to invest in climate initiatives.

"Awareness and mobilization are key," he added. "We must build the capacity of our people to protect their own environment. Climate justice demands that heavy polluters take responsibility, but we too must act."

Nyima Jammeh, program Officer at the University of The Gambia's Global Platform chapter, acknowledged that being her first-time experience, she learned a lot.

"Climate change affects us the most as Africans even though we emit the least," she said.

"We are calling on the Western world to fund climate initiatives to help us adapt. At our university, we are planning another tree-planting exercise at Faraba Banta campus so that we too can leave a mark for the future."

Muhammad Lamin Singhateh, Board Member of ActionAid and founder of Activista Network Gambia, called on participants to see tree planting as more than a token gesture.

"We are planting trees to save ourselves and the planet. The droughts and heat we face are caused by climate change. If we do not take action, we will suffer more. Everyone; governments, institutions, citizens must act against emissions."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A participant and student at UTG, Adja Fofana UTG, said the day was about showing that young Gambians are ready to shoulder the fight for the future. "We are not just youths wearing T-shirts. We are here to bring real change." she stated.

"The solution is cutting greenhouse gas emissions, but we must also step into the water and plant what will save our future. The future begins today, not tomorrow. Greens are needed, and we must be the ones to plant them."

Security institutions trained on SSR to strengthen peace, accountability

PROREFISH Gambia trains women fish processors