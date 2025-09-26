Gambia: GSC, CSL Clean Gunjur Nyamina Mini Stadium Today As Super Cup Final Looms

25 September 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Gunjur Sports Committee (GSC) and Concern Sports Lovers (CSL) will today, Thursday, 25th September 2025 clean Gunjur Nyamin Mini Stadium, as the coastal town Super Cup final edges closer.

The 2025 Kombo Real Estate Agency sponsored Gunjur Super Cup final is set for Saturday 27th September 2025 at the Gunjur Nyamina Mini Stadium at 4pm.

The final will feature league champions, Sporting General Football Academy and knock out champions, Red Star FC.

The Gunjur Super Cup final is expected to attract spectators from the coastal town and other parts of The Gambia.

