Ghana: Sammy Awuku Urges Fourth Estate to Follow GJA Code of Ethics When Holding Duty Bearers Accountable

The Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Samuel Awuku, has called on the Fourth Estate to strictly adhere to the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Code of Ethics when reporting on public officials and state institutions.

In a statement issued on 25 September 2025, Mr Awuku said a recent publication by the Fourth Estate about the National Lottery Authority's (NLA) Good Causes Foundation misrepresented facts about projects undertaken during his time as Director-General.

According to him, the article created the impression that funds meant for the underprivileged were diverted to "glamorous events and questionable enterprises" but ignored many life-saving projects, donations and community interventions funded by the Foundation.

He reminded journalists that Article 1 of the GJA Code of Ethics obliges them to provide factual, balanced and accurate information to the public and to cross-check their facts before publication. "For journalists of the Fourth Estate's calibre who pride themselves in working in the public interest, it is only appropriate that their publications are factual and not misleading," he stated.

Mr Awuku explained that the NLA Good Causes Foundation was established in October 2021 to rebrand the Authority's corporate social responsibility arm and focus on health, education, youth and sports development, and arts and culture.

He said that during his tenure the Foundation built 20-seater toilet facilities with mechanised boreholes in several communities, funded surgery for a baby with spinal bifida, donated incubators and medical supplies to hospitals, constructed a smart laboratory for the Borstal Institute, provided scholarships to needy students, and supported football clubs and cultural festivals, among other projects.

Mr Awuku added that the Foundation was funded through the Caritas Lottery Platform, which generated about GHS11 million between October 2021 and December 2024 after its relaunch.

He dismissed claims that the Authority spent heavily on awards and luxury events, explaining that sponsorships accounted for only about five per cent of expenditure and were intended to attract corporate stakeholders and raise revenue. He also said many award nominations were turned down and that any awards received were not "bought" but recognised the work of his management and staff.

The MP expressed concern about the publication of the names of NLA staff and other beneficiaries, including patients, saying this violated their privacy.

Mr Awuku concluded that he served with integrity and helped turn the NLA's losses into profits and urged the Fourth Estate and other media houses to present a full and balanced picture when holding duty bearers accountable.