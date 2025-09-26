Ghana: Jakpa Petitions CID, Accuses Former Attorney-General of Influencing Testimony

Businessman Richard A. Jakpa has petitioned the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

He is accusing former Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame of trying to get him to give false evidence in court.

In his petition dated July 23, 2025, Mr. Jakpa said he is the third accused person in an ongoing trial involving former Deputy Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

According to Mr. Jakpa, Mr. Dame contacted him after the prosecution closed its case and allegedly urged him to cooperate and testify in a way that would implicate Dr. Forson.

He further alleged that on March 26, 2024, Mr. Dame called him and suggested how he should answer questions about Letters of Credit during cross-examination, and even advised him to seek a false medical excuse to delay proceedings.

This, Mr. Jakpa mentioned, he refused to do so.

The businessman is asking the CID to investigate what he describes as an attempt to fabricate evidence and undermine the court process.

The former Attorney-General has not yet publicly responded to the allegations.