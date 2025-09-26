Ghana: Jakpa Petitions CID, Accuses Former Attorney-General of Influencing Testimony

25 September 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jacob Aggrey

Businessman Richard A. Jakpa has petitioned the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

He is accusing former Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame of trying to get him to give false evidence in court.

In his petition dated July 23, 2025, Mr. Jakpa said he is the third accused person in an ongoing trial involving former Deputy Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

According to Mr. Jakpa, Mr. Dame contacted him after the prosecution closed its case and allegedly urged him to cooperate and testify in a way that would implicate Dr. Forson.

He further alleged that on March 26, 2024, Mr. Dame called him and suggested how he should answer questions about Letters of Credit during cross-examination, and even advised him to seek a false medical excuse to delay proceedings.

This, Mr. Jakpa mentioned, he refused to do so.

The businessman is asking the CID to investigate what he describes as an attempt to fabricate evidence and undermine the court process.

The former Attorney-General has not yet publicly responded to the allegations.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.