Nigeria: PENGASSAN Withdraws Services Nationwide Over Rift With Dangote

28 September 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has commenced an indefinite strike in protest against the dismissal of some employees at the Dangote Refinery in Lagos.

According to the union's General Secretary, Lumumba Okugbawa, the strike took effect from Sunday, September 28, 2025, beginning with a shutdown of operations at field locations.

"All PENGASSAN members working in control rooms, panels, and field operations are to withdraw services effective 06:00hrs on Sunday, 28th September, 2025. A 24-hour prayer session is also to commence simultaneously," he had said in a statement.

The directive extended to members in offices, companies, institutions, and agencies nationwide, who are to stop work from 12:01 am on Monday, September 29.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Okugbawa stressed that no activities would be permitted at affected sites unless they concern personnel safety or asset protection, and such clearance must come from the national secretariat.

The union further ordered an immediate suspension of crude oil and gas supply to the Dangote refinery and petrochemical facilities.

"All IOC branches must ramp down gas production and supply to Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals," the statement added.

PENGASSAN also framed its protest in moral and spiritual terms, urging members to pray "for courage for those in authority to rein in Dangote and his associates to respect the laws of our country."

The industrial action follows the refinery's dismissal of more than 800 workers, which the company confirmed on Friday as part of a reorganisation exercise.

While the management insisted that "only a small number were affected," the union described the move as unjust and called for the immediate reinstatement of the sacked Nigerian staff.

In response, the refinery accused PENGASSAN of seeking to sabotage the country's energy supply chain through its directive to cut crude oil and gas flows to the plant.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.