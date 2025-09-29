Nigeria: PENGASSAN Withdraws Services Nationwide Over Rift With Dangote

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has commenced an indefinite strike in protest against the dismissal of some employees at the Dangote Refinery in Lagos.

According to the union's General Secretary, Lumumba Okugbawa, the strike took effect from Sunday, September 28, 2025, beginning with a shutdown of operations at field locations.

"All PENGASSAN members working in control rooms, panels, and field operations are to withdraw services effective 06:00hrs on Sunday, 28th September, 2025. A 24-hour prayer session is also to commence simultaneously," he had said in a statement.

The directive extended to members in offices, companies, institutions, and agencies nationwide, who are to stop work from 12:01 am on Monday, September 29.

Okugbawa stressed that no activities would be permitted at affected sites unless they concern personnel safety or asset protection, and such clearance must come from the national secretariat.

The union further ordered an immediate suspension of crude oil and gas supply to the Dangote refinery and petrochemical facilities.

"All IOC branches must ramp down gas production and supply to Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals," the statement added.

PENGASSAN also framed its protest in moral and spiritual terms, urging members to pray "for courage for those in authority to rein in Dangote and his associates to respect the laws of our country."

The industrial action follows the refinery's dismissal of more than 800 workers, which the company confirmed on Friday as part of a reorganisation exercise.

While the management insisted that "only a small number were affected," the union described the move as unjust and called for the immediate reinstatement of the sacked Nigerian staff.

In response, the refinery accused PENGASSAN of seeking to sabotage the country's energy supply chain through its directive to cut crude oil and gas flows to the plant.