Nigeria: Blackout Looms As PENGASSAN Orders Shutdown of Gas Power Plants

The ongoing rift between Dangote Refinery and The labour union in the sector is set to affect the power sector as the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has directed it members to shut down thermal power plants.

Daily Trust reports that Nigeria's power grid gets 75 percent of electricity from thermal plants while 25 percent is from the hydropower power plants.

A statement by the Chairman of the Association of Power Generating Companies (APGC), Joy Ogaji, said the grid would be affected by the directive as the union called for the shutdown of gas powered electric Generation Companies (GenCos).

"Thermal GenCos have received notification from our gas suppliers to shutdown our thermal power plants following directives from PENGASSAN. NGIC has specifically requested GenCos to do so. Please all be notified of the imminent darkness as hydros alone cannot sustain the grid," she stated in a WhatsApp message.

Daily Trust reports that PENGASSAN has commenced an indefinite strike in protest against the dismissal of some employees at the Dangote Refinery in Lagos.

According to the union's General Secretary, Lumumba Okugbawa, the strike took effect from Sunday, September 28, 2025, beginning with a shutdown of operations at field locations.