Nigeria: Blackout Looms As PENGASSAN Orders Shutdown of Gas Power Plants

28 September 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Faruk Shuaibu

The ongoing rift between Dangote Refinery and The labour union in the sector is set to affect the power sector as the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has directed it members to shut down thermal power plants.

Daily Trust reports that Nigeria's power grid gets 75 percent of electricity from thermal plants while 25 percent is from the hydropower power plants.

A statement by the Chairman of the Association of Power Generating Companies (APGC), Joy Ogaji, said the grid would be affected by the directive as the union called for the shutdown of gas powered electric Generation Companies (GenCos).

"Thermal GenCos have received notification from our gas suppliers to shutdown our thermal power plants following directives from PENGASSAN. NGIC has specifically requested GenCos to do so. Please all be notified of the imminent darkness as hydros alone cannot sustain the grid," she stated in a WhatsApp message.

Daily Trust reports that PENGASSAN has commenced an indefinite strike in protest against the dismissal of some employees at the Dangote Refinery in Lagos.

According to the union's General Secretary, Lumumba Okugbawa, the strike took effect from Sunday, September 28, 2025, beginning with a shutdown of operations at field locations.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.