Rwanda Foreign Minister, Trump Advisor Hold Diplomatic Talks

The United States Senior Advisor for Africa, Massad Boulos, announced that he held diplomatic talks with Rwanda's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier Nduhungirehe, focusing on the implementation of the Rwanda-DR Congo peace agreement and broader cooperation.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

According to a statement shared by Boulos on his official X account on Sunday, September 28, the discussions placed particular emphasis on the implementation of the peace agreement signed between the two neighboring countries, on June 27.

The peace deal, facilitated by the U.S outlines two key central commitments aimed at laying the foundation for broader cooperation.

These include the implementation of the Harmonised Plan for the Neutralization of the FDLR, a Rwandan genocidal militia backed by DR Congo that has repeatedly launched cross-border attacks into Rwanda, killing civilians, injuring others, and undermining development efforts.

By neutralising the FDLR, Rwanda can begin lifting defensive measures, which in turn strengthens the security necessary to safeguard the territorial integrity of both nations and facilitates broader collaboration, including enhanced economic ties between Kigali and Kinshasa.

Following the talks, Boulos noted that he had "Good discussion with Rwandan Foreign Minister Nduhungirehe on implementing the Peace Agreement between Rwanda and the DRC, including the careful sequencing of security measures and steps to address armed groups."

The U.S. diplomat has also recently engaged with DR Congo's delegation at the UNGA to advance dialogue on the agreement's implementation.

Notably, Rwandan and Congolese officials had met earlier this month, from September 17 to 18 in the United States, where both sides renewed their commitment to dismantling the FDLR as a key step in the peace process.

The peace agreement between the two countries is further intended to be complemented by Qatar-facilitated negotiations between the AFC/M23 rebels and the Congolese government, with the objective of advancing a durable and sustainable peace in DR Congo.

Boulos further revealed that the New York meeting went beyond security concerns to also address the humanitarian situation and long-term regional stability.

"We also discussed addressing the urgent humanitarian needs of communities affected by conflict," he said, "And examined how the new Regional Economic Integration Framework (REIF), which includes energy, infrastructure, mining supply chains, public health, tourism, and cross-border trade, will anchor peace by creating economic incentives for cooperation and prosperity across the Great Lakes region."

