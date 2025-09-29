Nigeria: BBNaijaS10 - Mide Evicted, Out of Grand Finale

Big Brother Naija 10/10 edition housemate, Mide, has been evicted from the reality TV show one week to the grand finale.

LEADERSHIP reports that the stage is getting set for the grand finale in the next one week when the winner will emerge and take home a N150m grand prize.

The eviction of the suave Mide was announced by the show anchor, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, at the week 9 live eviction show night.

More housemates are set to be evicted this Sunday night, even as two housemates - Sultana and Mensah - had already made it to the grand finale since last week.