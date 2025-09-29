Nigeria: Abuja-Kaduna Passenger Train Services Resume October 1

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced the resumption of passenger train services on the Abuja-Kaduna corridor, from Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

This was disclosed in a statement signed and issued by NRC Chief Public Relations Officer, Callistus Unyimadu, on Sunday night, saying the step underscored the Corporation's commitment to ensuring smooth, reliable, and secure train services for the travelling public.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the service was suspended following a derailment of a Kaduna-bound train on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line on August 26, 2025.

"In line with our priority on passenger welfare after the August 26, 2025 incident, NRC wishes to state that: Out of the 583 passengers on board, 530 passengers were contacted by phone, out of which 512 have successfully received refunds.

"All 22 injured passengers have been contacted, many visited by our medical team, and will enjoy one free ride per week until December 31, 2025. All 618 people on board during the August 26, 2025 accident will be entitled to one free ride before December 31, 2025," NRC said.

The statement noted that subsequently every Wednesday has been scheduled as maintenance for the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service.

The spokesman added that the NRC appreciated the patience and understanding of all Nigerians especially train passengers during the period of the suspension and reaffirmed its commitment to providing safe, reliable, affordable, efficient, secured and more customer-friendly train transportation alternatives across the country.

"The corporation deeply appreciates the patience, cooperation, and understanding of passengers during the suspension period. We remain steadfast in our mission to deliver safe, affordable, and efficient rail transportation that supports national connectivity and economic growth," he stated.