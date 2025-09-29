Nigeria: Abuja-Kaduna Passenger Train Services Resume October 1

28 September 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced the resumption of passenger train services on the Abuja-Kaduna corridor, from Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

This was disclosed in a statement signed and issued by NRC Chief Public Relations Officer, Callistus Unyimadu, on Sunday night, saying the step underscored the Corporation's commitment to ensuring smooth, reliable, and secure train services for the travelling public.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the service was suspended following a derailment of a Kaduna-bound train on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line on August 26, 2025.

"In line with our priority on passenger welfare after the August 26, 2025 incident, NRC wishes to state that: Out of the 583 passengers on board, 530 passengers were contacted by phone, out of which 512 have successfully received refunds.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"All 22 injured passengers have been contacted, many visited by our medical team, and will enjoy one free ride per week until December 31, 2025. All 618 people on board during the August 26, 2025 accident will be entitled to one free ride before December 31, 2025," NRC said.

The statement noted that subsequently every Wednesday has been scheduled as maintenance for the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service.

The spokesman added that the NRC appreciated the patience and understanding of all Nigerians especially train passengers during the period of the suspension and reaffirmed its commitment to providing safe, reliable, affordable, efficient, secured and more customer-friendly train transportation alternatives across the country.

"The corporation deeply appreciates the patience, cooperation, and understanding of passengers during the suspension period. We remain steadfast in our mission to deliver safe, affordable, and efficient rail transportation that supports national connectivity and economic growth," he stated.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.