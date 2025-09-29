Sudan: High Committee for Combating Dengue Fever and Malaria Reviews Challenges and Urgent Needs

Port Sudan, Sept. 28, 2025 (SUNA) - The High Committee for Combating Dengue Fever and Malaria held a meeting today, chaired by the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Dr. Lamiaa Abdel-Ghaffar, to review the major challenges and urgent requirements needed to contain the outbreak in the country.

The meeting was attended by the Ministers of Health, Federal Governance and Rural Development, the Walis of Khartoum and Al-Gezira States, the State Minister at the Ministry of Finance, in addition to a number of senior officials from concerned institutions.

The Cabinet's Secretary-General Ali Mohamed Ali, stated, in a press briefing, that the committee received a detailed report on the current situation from the Minister of Health, Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, who outlined the measures taken by his ministry to combat the spread of dengue fever and malaria.

The meeting also heard comments from the Minister of Federal Governance and Rural Development and the Walis of Khartoum and Al-Gezira States.

Mohamed Ali added that the committee stressed the importance of receiving daily updates on outbreak data, while confirming the Ministry of Finance's commitment to provide the necessary funding to address urgent needs. He further noted that the meeting called for the development of a comprehensive media plan to deliver accurate information to citizens, counter rumors, and raise awareness on prevention and control measures through various media platforms.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of mobilizing international support and enhancing coordination with global partners, humanitarian organizations, and United Nations agencies to reinforce national response efforts and curb the outbreak.