Nigeria: As Nationwide Strike Begins Today - Govt Wades Into Dangote, PENGASSAN Face-Off

·Dangote blasts PENGASSAN ·Only recall of members can stop strike -- PENGASSAN

Indications emerged yesterday that the federal government is making frantic efforts to resolve the feud between Dangote Refinery and PENGASSAN over the alleged mass sack of union members and their replacement with Indians.

Already, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, has appealed to PENGASSAN to halt the strike, which began yesterday.

Consequently, members of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, have reportedly been unable to effectively lift products or render other services as a result of the strike.

But the management of Dangote Petroleum Refinery in its immediate reaction to the strike last night, berated PENGASSAN, accusing the union of decades-long sabotage of Nigeria's oil and gas sector and serving the interests of its leaders, rather than ordinary Nigerians.

Sources told Vanguard that "because of the withdrawal of services by PENGASSAN, NUPENG members have been rendered redundant as all files, documents and approvals needed to facilitate their jobs were not released. So, NUPENG members are practically doing nothing because of the ongoing strike."

PENGASSAN insisted yesterday that only the unconditional recall of all members allegedly sacked by Dangote for joining the union would end the strike, and urged the federal government to intervene and stop the replacement of Nigerian workers with Indians.

FG moves to broker truce

Vanguard gathered that the minister has put everything in place to get the warring parties to sheath their swords in the interest of peace.

A highly placed government source said officials from the Ministry of Labour and Employment were probing the contentious issues with the aim of reaching an amicable resolution.

According to the source, "the ministry is talking with the Dangote Refinery and the leadership of PENGASSAN and, from the discussions, there is no alternative to peace."

Meanwhile, Dingyadi has appealed to PENGASSAN to suspend the strike, disclosing that invitations had been extended to both parties to attend an emergency meeting in his office today for conciliation.

He urged PENGASSAN to withdraw the strike declaration to create room for peaceful dialogue.

In a statement issued by Patience Onuobia, Head of Information and Public Relations, the minister said: "The Ministry of Labour and Employment, through the Director of Trade Union Services and Industrial Relations, has invited both PENGASSAN and the management of Dangote Refinery to a conciliation meeting in my office on Monday (today).

"I appeal to both parties to be mindful of the importance of the petroleum sector to the country, being the core of our economy. A strike will not only lead to heavy revenue losses but also cause hardship for Nigerians. It will adversely affect economic stability and national security."

PENGASSAN insists on recall of members

PENGASSAN, which on Saturday directed members nationwide to down tools, following alleged mass sack of over 800 Nigerian workers at the refinery, maintained that only the unconditional recall of affected members, including engineers sacked or transferred, would end the strike.

The union had earlier ordered members to cut off gas and crude oil supplies to the refinery in protest against the alleged victimisation of unionised workers.

General Secretary of PENGASSAN, Lumumba Okugbawa, told Vanguard: "The government should be talking to the management of Dangote Refinery to recall our members sacked or transferred and replaced by Indians. We have made it abundantly clear that only the unconditional recall of our members, including engineers, will end the strike.

"Freedom of association and unionism is a right, not a privilege, recognised locally and internationally. As you are aware, all field operations have been directed to withdraw services from 6 a.m. today (yesterday). Crude oil lifting terminals, NLNG operations, oil and gas production platforms, logistics bases, marine bases and other facilities have complied."

Some PENGASSAN leaders warned that "what Dangote is doing will become a template for other industry players if allowed to fly. We will ensure a full shutdown of gas and crude by Monday (today). But only 25% was achieved as soldiers were all over the place chasing out our members."

It was gathered that NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company, NGIC, withdrew all unionised members to frustrate the strike.

According to PENGASSAN sources, "four Hilux trucks of soldiers arrested our members Saturday night but released them Sunday morning."

TUC puts members on red alert

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, has also directed its members nationwide to prepare to join the strike, declaring total support for PENGASSAN.

In a statement, TUC Secretary-General, Nuhu Toro, said: "The TUC strongly condemns the anti-worker actions of Dangote Refinery, particularly the unjust termination of workers for exercising their constitutional right to freedom of association and unionisation.

"We demand the immediate and unconditional reinstatement of all affected workers, a public apology from Dangote management, with firm assurances against future victimisation, and an independent investigation involving the Ministry of Labour, ILO, and stakeholders into the refinery's labour practices.

"Congress, hereby, places all affiliates on stand-by for a national industrial action if Dangote management fails to comply. No corporation, regardless of size or wealth, will be allowed to trample on the dignity and rights of Nigerian workers."

NUPRC calls for dialogue

Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, in his intervention yesterday, urged both parties to resolve their dispute through dialogue to avoid disruptions to the nation's energy supply.

Komolafe stressed that while the issues fell under mid- and downstream operations, the stakes wee high, saying "we believe these are issues that parties can sit down, discuss and resolve amicably for the good of the country."

He also highlighted progress in tackling crude oil losses, noting a 90% drop since 2021 due to tighter regulations and improved security measures.

NUPENG disowns "PTD elders"

Meanwhile, NUPENG has raised alarm over the activities of individuals parading themselves as "elders" of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTD, branch.

In a joint statement, NUPENG President, Prince Williams Akporeha, and General Secretary, Afolabi Olawale, described the group as "fraudsters" and warned the public to disregard them.

They stressed that the only recognised leadership of PTD was headed by Comrade Augustine Egbon, and urged security agencies to arrest and prosecute the impersonators

The NUPENG leadership in the statement, declared that no such group existed within its structure, warning the public and the media to disregard their claims.

The statement read: "It has come to our attention that these unscrupulous elements are operating under the non-existent and illegitimate banner of 'PTD Elders' or 'PTD Leaders' in an attempt to deceive, mislead, and create confusion within the oil and gas industry and the wider public.

"We state categorically that these individuals are paid agents of unconscionable capitalists, who amassed filthy wealth by denying workers their rights to freedom of association and unionism. Their mission is to blackmail, misinform, and destabilize NUPENG and the PTD branch.

"For the record, the struggle by these capitalists and their agents to control and destroy the soul of NUPENG and its PTD branch did not start today. They have, however, consistently failed in their evil machinations due to the vigilance and resilience of our committed members and leaders.

"You may recall the brutal and vicious attacks on the leadership of NUPENG in Abuja on November 1, 2023, for which the perpetrators are currently facing criminal charges at the FCT High Court. The present smear campaign and impersonation are simply a continuation of those failed plots.

"It is also important to note that NUPENG has been sued by Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE, MRS Oil Nigeria Limited and MRS Oil & Gas Company Limited in Suit No. NICN/ABJ/279/2025.

"As is our inalienable right, NUPENG has engaged a legal team led by Femi Falana, SAN, to represent the union. Paid agents of employers have no authority to dictate to NUPENG who should or should not defend it in court.

"NUPENG wishes to state emphatically that the only recognized and constitutionally elected leadership of the PTD Branch is the Executive led by Comrade Augustine Egbon as National Chairman.

"There is no known or recognized group within PTD-NUPENG called 'PTD Elders' or 'PTD Leaders.' Any such claim is fraudulent, illegitimate, and criminal.

"The general public and media are advised to disregard any communication, directive, or request from persons claiming to represent "PTD Elders." Do not engage with them.

"All legitimate engagements with the PTD branch must be conducted only through the recognized office of Augustine Egbon.

"We call on the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services, DSS, and other relevant security agencies to treat these impersonators as criminals. We demand their immediate arrest, prosecution, and punishment in accordance with the law.

"This statement serves as a final warning to these faceless individuals: to cease and desist from your illegal activities immediately. NUPENG will not hesitate to deploy every legal and industrial measure necessary to defend the integrity of our union and protect the interests of our members and the Nigerian public."

Consumer Forum urges FG to probe PENGASSAN's plot to sabotage Dangote refinery

Also yesterday, the Concerned Nigerian Consumers Forum raised alarm over what it described as desperate attempts by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, to undermine Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

According to the forum, PENGASSAN's actions are a recipe for disaster, risking Nigeria's return to fuel scarcity, economic instability and national embarrassment.

The forum's position was articulated during a media briefing jointly addressed by Comrade Olabisi Taiwo, and Dr. Justice Akani Alikor, President and Secretary respectively, in Abuja, yesterday.

The group expressed concern that PENGASSAN's threats was being orchestrated to undermine Nigeria's march towards economic redemption.

While recalling PENGASSAN's role in the collapse of Nigeria's public refineries, the forum said:

"PENGASSAN, alongside NUPENG, played a significant role in the collapse of Nigeria's public refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna.

"They resisted reforms, blocked privatisation, and crippled fuel supply with strikes. Their actions contributed to the rot that turned these refineries into relics of corruption and mismanagement.

"The Dangote Refinery, the world's largest single-train refinery with a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, is a private initiative designed to end Nigeria's reliance on imported fuel, stabilise prices and create jobs."

It further stated that the refinery, which employed over 3,000 Nigerians and continued to recruit, was not anti-labor but focussed on operational efficiency and safety.

The Forum also criticized PENGASSAN's threat to picket the refinery, despite a court order restraining industrial action, calling it "union overreach" and a violation of the rule of law.

It also condemned the union's inflammatory rhetoric, citing a metaphorical statement about a "witch crying in the night" as reckless and divisive.

"Who benefits if the refinery fails? Certainly not the Nigerian people, but fuel importers and rent seekers who profit from chaos," the forum said.

It urged PENGASSAN to engage in dialogue, respect the courts, and prioritise national interests over what it called "irresponsible unionism."

The Forum called on the ministries of labour, petroleum resources and justice to intervene and protect the refinery from disruption.

"The government must send a clear message: industrial blackmail will not be tolerated. Nigerians have suffered enough from fuel queues and economic hardship. The Dangote Refinery is our best chance at energy independence, and we must not allow vested interests to destroy it," it stated further.

Dangote blasts PENGASSAN, says union's serial saboteurs

Reacting to the strike yesterday, the management of Dangote Petroleum Refinery berated PENGASSAN, accusing the union of decades-long sabotage of Nigeria's oil and gas sector and serving the interests of its leaders, rather than ordinary Nigerians.

In a statement, the refinery described PENGASSAN's latest directive to cut crude oil and gas supplies to the facility as another act of economic sabotage designed to inflict untold hardship on Nigerians.

"Indeed, over time, the Association has consistently proved itself as serving interests other than those of Nigerians and Nigerian workers," it declared.

Dangote recalled that in 2007, when the federal government sold its moribund Port Harcourt and Kaduna refineries to Blue Star Consortium, led by the Dangote Group, for $750 million, it was PENGASSAN and its ally, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, that sabotaged the deal.

"It is now obvious to everyone that the FGN's decision at the time was the right one and that PENGASSAN and NUPENG ignominiously wrote their names on the wrong pages of history," the company said.

It also also faulted the union's role in the much-publicised rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery, describing it as a "ruse" which PENGASSAN "knowingly celebrated, despite being a scam on Nigerians."

The statement further accused the union of opposing amendments to the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, that would have freed up federal liquidity and attracted private-sector funding into Nigeria's upstream oil ventures.

The refinery highlighted its record of economic contributions within a short period, citing road construction, workers' training, the creation of thousands of Nigerian jobs, and a compensation structure that "outdistances the best in the Nigerian oil and gas industry."

It stated further: "The Dangote Group is the highest employer of labor in Nigeria and the highest contributor to the tax revenues of Nigeria and its sub-nationals.

"What comparable social responsibility has PENGASSAN, with its billions of Naira in annual check-off dues and subscriptions, lived up to?"

It challenged the union to publish its audited accounts for the past ten years and list out its corporate responsibility activities within that timeframe.

The refinery insisted that PENGASSAN's recent directive to withdraw services and cut off essential fuel supplies, including but not limited to petrol, diesel, kerosene, cooking gas and aviation fuel was reckless, lawless and dangerous.

It said the order was not about protecting Nigerian workers, but a cabal of oligarchs weaponising hardship against over 230 million Nigerians.

"In the process, it (PENGASSAN) cares little if at all about the unbearable hardship and terror it would thereby inflict on all Nigerians, including but not limited to the provision of essential services in our hospitals and medical facilities, schools (nursery and right up to tertiary and research institutions), emergency services, communications facilities, transportation systems, etc," it said.

Dangote Refinery called on the federal government and security agencies to step in immediately to protect the facility and the nation's energy security, stressing that the union must not be allowed to "bully Nigerians into chaos and economic sabotage."