Ghana: U.S. Lifts Visa Restrictions On Ghana

29 September 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Julius Yao Petetsi

The United States has announced the reversal of visa restrictions imposed on Ghana early this year in July.

The US Ghana Embassy's social media handle, Facebook, communicated the reversal after a bilateral meeting between Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Allison Hooker.

"The U.S. Embassy is pleased to announce that the maximum validity periods for all categories of non-immigrant visas for Ghanaians have been restored to their previous lengths.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The maximum validity allowed for the B1/B2 visitor visa is again five years, multiple entry. The maximum validity for the F1 student visa is again four years, multiple entry," the post read.

Related Articles

Earlier, Mr Ablakwa, on his Facebook page, described the diplomatic breakthrough as a "big win for Ghana."

"Ghanaians can now be eligible for five-year multiple-entry visas and other enhanced consular privileges.

"This good news was directly communicated to me by US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Allison Hooker, at a bilateral meeting earlier [Friday], on the margins of the UN General Assembly," he revealed on Saturday.

The decision, Mr Ablakwa recounted, was reached after months of high-level diplomatic negotiations between the two countries.

Ghana was among a string of countries hit by the US visa restrictions.

The measure, necessitated by visa overstays, limited applicants to a maximum three-month single-entry into the USA.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.