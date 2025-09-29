Ghana: MP for Ahafo Ano South West Distributes Textbooks to Schools in Constituency

29 September 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ahafo Ano South West Constituency, Elvis Osei Mensah Dapaah, has distributed more than 12,000 textbooks to schools in his constituency in order to enhance teaching and learning.

In all, 12,406 books were supplied to primary and junior high schools. The lower primary received 1,731 English reading books for Basic one and 3,675 for basic two and three, totalling 5,406. Additionally, 2,000 Twi reading books were given to the lower primary, while the upper primary received 3,000 English language books.

Another 2,000 English books were supplied to junior high schools.

The initiative comes at a time when enrolment in the constituency has risen to 10,794 pupils at the primary level and 7,843 students at JHS.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

Speaking at the distribution ceremony, Mr Dapaah said the gesture was part of his commitment to promoting quality education and ensuring that no child was left behind due to lack of learning materials.

"Literacy is the foundation for academic success. Providing these textbooks will not only ease the burden on parents and teachers but also help build a stronger reading culture among pupils," he underlined.

Teachers and education stakeholders in the constituency expressed appreciation, describing the intervention as timely and a major boost to education delivery in the area.

They noted that the availability of adequate textbooks would significantly improve teaching and learning outcomes.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.