Ghana: MP for Ahafo Ano South West Distributes Textbooks to Schools in Constituency

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ahafo Ano South West Constituency, Elvis Osei Mensah Dapaah, has distributed more than 12,000 textbooks to schools in his constituency in order to enhance teaching and learning.

In all, 12,406 books were supplied to primary and junior high schools. The lower primary received 1,731 English reading books for Basic one and 3,675 for basic two and three, totalling 5,406. Additionally, 2,000 Twi reading books were given to the lower primary, while the upper primary received 3,000 English language books.

Another 2,000 English books were supplied to junior high schools.

The initiative comes at a time when enrolment in the constituency has risen to 10,794 pupils at the primary level and 7,843 students at JHS.

Speaking at the distribution ceremony, Mr Dapaah said the gesture was part of his commitment to promoting quality education and ensuring that no child was left behind due to lack of learning materials.

"Literacy is the foundation for academic success. Providing these textbooks will not only ease the burden on parents and teachers but also help build a stronger reading culture among pupils," he underlined.

Teachers and education stakeholders in the constituency expressed appreciation, describing the intervention as timely and a major boost to education delivery in the area.

They noted that the availability of adequate textbooks would significantly improve teaching and learning outcomes.