Nigeria: Former Defence Chief, Gen. Lucky Irabor, to Unveil Book On Boko Haram Insurgency October 3

Nigeria's former Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor (rtd), is set to release a groundbreaking book titled Scars: Nigeria's Journey and the Boko Haram Conundrum on October 3, 2025, at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

The much-anticipated publication has been described by book reviewers as "destined to change the Boko Haram narrative," offering a rare and incisive look into the insurgency that has plagued Nigeria and its neighbours for over two decades.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been invited as the Special Guest of Honour at the event, while former President Olusegun Obasanjo will serve as Chairman of the occasion. The book will be reviewed by Most Rev. Dr. Matthew Hassan Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, known for his vocal stance on national peace and justice.

Spanning 330 pages and divided into 14 chapters across three parts, Scars traces Nigeria's historical and political trajectory, explores the deep-seated roots of insecurity, and provides a comprehensive analysis of the Boko Haram insurgency. Drawing from his front-line experience as a military commander, Gen. Irabor offers a nuanced perspective on the ideology, operations, and regional implications of the terrorist group.

According to the book's organizers, Scars goes beyond military encounters to propose a paradigm shift in how Nigeria and the wider West African region should address terrorism and insurgency.

Boko Haram's emergence in 2002 unleashed an era of unprecedented violence, destruction and displacement, not only in Nigeria but across the West African sub-region, a statement signed b Jonah Ejenavi, Chairman of the Book Launch Organizing Committee said.

The unveiling ceremony is expected to draw high-profile guests as the country continues to seek long-term solutions to security challenges.