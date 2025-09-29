It is yet to be established whether the early Wednesday fire incident at the 9th Residence of former President George Manneh Weah, which reportedly destroyed his bedroom, was an arson attack or a product of electrical fault.

The former President, who is still reeling from the very unfortunate situation, has not come public on the matter, but his party, the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has already weighed in on the matter, terming it an act of premeditation.

In a statement issued hours after the incident that shocked the nation and supporters of the President, CDC expressed its outrageous condemnation of the incident.

The incident occurred barely a day after the triumphant return of the former head of state, and barely a week after fire destroyed the home of National Security Director, Prince c. Johnson.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In a release, the party noted, "We regard this unfortunate incident as a premeditated attack on his life, intended to undermine his safety and destabilize the peace of our nation."

The release furthered, "We recall that during one of President Weah's returns to Liberia, the Roberts International Airport (RIA) became a scene of violence when personnel of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) attacked CDC partisans and supporters who had assembled to receive him."

CDC noted in its release, "Furthermore, during his recent entry, armed police officers were again stationed at the airport, where several of our partisans were brutally manhandled, placed in handcuffs, and in some instances, jailed. These are acts of intimidation unbecoming of a democratic society."

Opposition political party noted that the Unity Party (UP) zealots have engaged in a campaign of disinformation and misinformation, including the circulation of a fake, AI-generated image purporting to depict the bedroom of former President Weah. Such acts are not only deceptive but are also calculated attempts to mislead the public and tarnish the image of our Political Leader.

"We wish to assure the public that former President George Manneh Weah is safe, well, and in good health. However, we call for a forensic, international, and independent investigation into this incident; one that is void of lies, deception, and fakery to ensure that the truth is revealed and justice is served."

"The CDC remains committed to safeguarding the peace, unity, and democracy of Liberia. We caution against reckless actions and urge all actors to respect the sanctity of human life, democratic principles, and the rule of law," the release concluded.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, the Liberian government has categorically rejected allegations that the fire at former President Weah's residence was an "attempt on his life" orchestrated by individuals linked to the administration.

Deputy Minister Daniel O. Sando described the claims as "baseless and politically motivated," stressing that the government's sole responsibility is to respond to emergencies and ensure public safety.

"Our duty is to protect lives and property not to politicize disasters," he said.