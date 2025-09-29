Liberia Regains Icao Voting Rights

Liberia has regained its voice on the global aviation stage as the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA) successfully restored the country's voting rights at the 42nd Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), held in Montreal, Canada.

The LCAA delegation, led by Director General Julius D. Dennis, Jr., accomplished this milestone after settling part of Liberia's longstanding financial obligations to ICAO. This achievement marks Liberia's re-entry into the international civil aviation decision-making arena and underscores its renewed commitment to meeting global aviation safety, security, and regulatory standards.

"Our voting rights restoration is a testament to the government's unwavering commitment to civil aviation," said Director General Dennis. "This milestone empowers Liberia to participate meaningfully in policy discussions, influence decisions, and contribute to shaping the future of global aviation."

Throughout the Assembly, the LCAA delegation engaged in a series of high-level bilateral meetings and forums designed to strengthen Liberia's aviation framework.

One key highlight was a productive engagement with representatives of the Qatari government, who pledged support in clearing Liberia's remaining ICAO arrears and offered technical assistance and capacity-building initiatives.

The delegation also held discussions with ITAerea Aviation Academy to design a specialized training package aimed at addressing gaps identified in the 2022 ICAO Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP). The training will focus on regulatory oversight, professional development, and capacity-building for aviation personnel.

Liberia's participation in the Assembly is part of a broader strategy to improve its low Effective Implementation (EI) score of 27.4% from the 2022 ICAO USOAP audit -- a measure of how effectively a country enforces aviation safety standards.

By signing new Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) and Technical Cooperation agreements, the LCAA is laying the groundwork for skilled workforce development through targeted training programs, improved regulatory oversight to meet global aviation safety benchmarks, and institutional strengthening including better personnel management and continuous capacity-building.

The delegation also participated in forums on the Next Generation of Aviation Professionals (NGAP) and Women in Aviation initiatives, signaling Liberia's commitment to building a diverse, well-trained, and future-ready aviation workforce.

Looking Ahead

The LCAA's participation at the 42nd ICAO Assembly is a major step in repositioning Liberia's aviation sector for global competitiveness. The delegation remains engaged as the Assembly continues, with expectations of securing additional partnerships to boost Liberia's compliance with international aviation standards.

The Liberia Civil Aviation Authority serves as the statutory body responsible for regulating all aspects of civil aviation in Liberia, ensuring safe, secure, and sustainable air transport services in alignment with ICAO standards and recommended practices.