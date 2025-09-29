Egypt: Liberia, Egypt Explore Direct Flights

The Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA) has opened discussions with senior Egyptian aviation officials on expanding air connectivity and strengthening bilateral cooperation in the aviation sector.

The talks, held on the sidelines of the 42nd International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) General Assembly in Montreal, brought together LCAA representatives, Egypt's Minister of Aviation, Dr. Sameh El-Hefny, and Captain Amr Al-Sharqawi, Director General of the Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority.

A central focus of the meeting was the possibility of EgyptAir establishing direct flights between Liberia and Egypt. Such a route would significantly boost connectivity, trade, tourism, and diplomatic relations between the two nations while reinforcing Africa's intra-continental aviation links.

Beyond route expansion, Egypt signaled strong interest in supporting Liberia's aviation sector through training, technical expertise, and institutional capacity-building. Areas of proposed cooperation include air traffic control, aviation safety oversight, and aircraft maintenance, leveraging Egypt's extensive experience and infrastructure in the industry.

Egyptian officials confirmed their willingness to advance these initiatives, which align with both countries' goals of regional cooperation and sustainable aviation growth.

The LCAA, as Liberia's statutory civil aviation regulator, continues to prioritize strategic partnerships that enhance safety, compliance, and modernization of the nation's aviation sector in line with international standards.