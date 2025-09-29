Liberian Youth Use Tech to Tackle SRHR Gaps

Young Liberians showcased their innovation and tech skills at a one-day Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) Hackathon hosted by the YMCA of Liberia with support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The event, held on Friday, September 26, 2025, at the YMCA Headquarters Conference Hall on Broad Street, aimed to empower youth to design digital solutions addressing some of Liberia's most pressing public health challenges.

Held under the theme, "Innovating for Change: Youth-Led Tech Solutions for Inclusive Access to SRHR Services," the hackathon brought together developers, designers, entrepreneurs, advocates, and young innovators to create scalable, inclusive tools to improve access to SRHR information and services.

"The purpose of this initiative is to move participants beyond identifying challenges to developing real-world, prototype solutions that can make a tangible difference," said Vonyee Newton Kolison, National Secretary General of the YMCA, Liberia. "We cannot allow Liberian youth to remain behind the curve. This is why we have invested in creating spaces like our Digital Lab where young people can research, innovate, and build solutions that transform lives."

Kolison also expressed gratitude to UNFPA and other partners for their continued support in empowering youth and advancing peace-building efforts through technology-driven initiatives.

Highlighting the urgency of addressing adolescent sexual and reproductive health challenges in Liberia, Calixte Hessou, UNFPA Liberia Representative, shared alarming statistics: "One in two adolescent girls in Liberia is sexually active by ages 10-15. Ten percent of girls aged 10-12 have already given birth, rising to 30% by age 19, and only 30% of young people use contraception. This leaves many vulnerable to unintended pregnancies and maternal mortality, with one in three pregnant adolescents at risk of dying from childbirth complications. These numbers are alarming, but this hackathon is about transforming them into action by using technology to connect young people with the services they need."

Participants were challenged to develop solutions that are scalable in low-connectivity environments, accessible to Liberian English speakers, and inclusive of persons with disabilities. The judging panel, composed of SRHR experts, AI architects, and DevOps specialists, evaluated prototypes based on relevance (25%), user-centered design (25%), innovation (20%), feasibility (20%), and ethics (10%).

Fatuma Alyi Gebi of UN Women praised the initiative as part of the Youth Promotion Initiative Project, calling it "educative and inspiring" and emphasizing its importance in ending violence against women and girls while promoting youth safety and well-being.

Human Rights Officer Guy M. Njike reminded participants that sexual and reproductive health is a fundamental human right. "The right to make decisions about our bodies and health must be free from discrimination or coercion," Njike stressed. "Education and information, linked to technology, are the keys to realizing this right."

The hackathon also attracted international technical collaboration through the Devpost platform, with over two dozen global volunteers offering expertise in AI, data analytics, and pitch development. Locally, Liberia's tech ecosystem contributed, with support from LITCON, CHI, Girls in Tech, and students from BlueCrest, AMEU, and AIIT.

Prototypes developed included offline-capable chatbots, SMS alert systems, AI-powered counselors, and geo-mapped safe spaces for youth. Winning teams will receive continued mentorship and incubation support to refine and scale their solutions nationwide.

"This hackathon is only the beginning," said Nynati Doepoh, Technical Program Lead at YMCA's YDigital Startup Lab. "The most promising ideas will go on to change how young Liberians access reproductive health care, and that is how we build lasting impact."