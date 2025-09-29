Liberian Seafarers Demand Fair Employment or Face Blockade

The United Seamen, Ports, and General Workers' Union of Liberia (USPOGUL) has issued a firm ultimatum to the Liberian government, demanding that Liberians be employed on vessels flying the Liberian flag by October 15, 2025, warning that failure to comply will trigger widespread solidarity action, including a global blockade of Liberian-flagged ships.

The warning underscores long-standing grievances over the absence of Liberian seafarers on ships registered under Liberia's flag. Despite 77,000 workers serving on 5,600 vessels, none of the crews are Liberian.

USPOGUL President-General Freeman Trokon Gueh expressed frustration with government agencies, accusing them of undermining the rights of Liberian seafarers.

"Our union's facilities are being diverted, and the government and Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA) are wicked," Gueh said. "The Ministries of Labor and Foreign Affairs are issuing Liberian seamen's identities to foreigners and diverting dues that rightfully belong to Liberians."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The union is demanding that at least two Liberians be employed on each of Liberia's 5,600 ships. If the demand is not met, USPOGUL warns it will block these ships from loading and discharging cargo globally, potentially impacting international maritime trade.

Madam Jackie N.W. Doe, Women Chair for the International Transport Federation (ITF), echoed the call for fair employment, criticizing LiMA for favoring foreign workers over trained Liberians.

Madam Doe emphasizes the need for Liberian seafarers to have equal opportunities on national-flagged vessels.

In response, Liberia's Permanent Representative to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Ambassador Robert W. Kpadeh, urged Liberians to acquire the necessary qualifications and proactively seek maritime jobs.

"Liberians must pursue training and express interest in available maritime positions," Ambassador Kpadeh said. "The government has provided training opportunities at the Regional Maritime University (RMU), and we encourage youth to take advantage of them."

The Liberia Maritime Authority has also taken steps to promote Liberian employment. Twenty-two students have been awarded full academic sponsorships to pursue maritime studies, while the Ministry of Labor has increased the cost of foreign work permits from $1,000 to $3,000 in an effort to discourage the hiring of non-Liberians.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Labour Oceans By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With the October 15 deadline looming, the government faces mounting pressure to reconcile urgency with readiness, highlighting the challenge of ensuring jobs for Liberians while maintaining international compliance and transparency.

Observers note that the situation will test President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's administration on its ability to uphold employment rights for Liberians in the maritime sector while balancing global shipping obligations.