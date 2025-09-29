Liberia: Gongloe Craves for Stronger Law to Preserve Liberia's Forest, Trees

The political leader of the Liberian People's Party (LPP) and a human rights advocate, Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe has called for stronger laws to preserve Liberia's forest and trees.

Cllr. Gongloe made the call on Friday, September 26 at a one-day Inclusive Multi-Stakeholder Consultation aimed to support the development of Liberia's national carbon policy and law development held in Monrovia.

Cllr. Gongloe said for many years forests and nature were preserved using Liberia's culture and tradition, which makes beliefs stronger than law. He said when people believe in something especially when it's connected to God, they don't want to violate it.

The human rights lawyer however describes the cutting down of the forest and disregard for nature as an emergency issue, and a lack of respect for Liberia's culture and tradition. According to him, the traditional people had better ways to preserve carbon credit and to preserve climate change, but past and current generation did not learn from them.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The remaining forest in Sinoe, lower Nimba, Gbarpolu, River Gee, and Grand Gedeh must be preserved. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is working but the continued mining and logging is destroying the forest. Forest can go and Liberia is capable of becoming a desert country too. We have to work together to preserve our remaining forest and to grow more trees," Cllr. Gongloe stressed.

Cllr. Gongloe called on the government to institute measures for those seeking agriculture loans from banking institutions to make a commitment to plant some trees and not to cut trees down, which will help in the preservation of the little left, while carrying out more awareness to preserve the forest.

Cllr. Gongloe said the disregard for beliefs led to people cutting down the trees everywhere, thereby causing the insects involved in pollinating the trees, birds, and animals to move to neighboring countries, including Guinea, and the Ivory Coast.

"The culture of Liberia actually preserves nature. Those days while growing up in Nimba, we had a huge forest and river near the town, and the rule was no one cut any trees or to hurt in the forest. The place was reserved for years until later people came and said the action of the town was devilish and evil," Cllr. Gongloe, who is also a professor said.

The Country Director of ActionAid Liberia, Madam Elizabeth Gbah Johnson, said the people had the traditional ways of doing things to preserve the forest and nature but development brings changes and today Liberia is experiencing some of those things including climate change.

Madam Johnson said ActionAid, as a social justice organization, focused on young people, she believes that the carbon policy should be inclusive of young people and women.

Madam Johnson said though the program brings together the different stakeholders especially the donor community, the policy cannot be finalized without the involvement of the women, young people, persons living with disabilities and people from the private sector.

According to her, ActionAid Liberia, Kenya and the United States recently did research on the carbon market, and several different recommendations from the young people were proposed and expressed hope that some of those will be highlighted in the final draft of Liberia's national carbon policy including preserving the land and ensuring transparency and meaningful consultation.

Madam Johnson said the carbon project is not just unique to Liberia but many countries, and most of them failing to have a success story. She said communities should not take the burden beyond their control of failed carbon projects.

"If I have this forest but I am not allowed to be part of the discussion and at the end of the day the project that comes within the community failed then you blame the community when they have no understanding of it or form part of the decision making," Madam Johnson said.

Madam Johnson said the young people also called for the rejection of failed cardon projects and avoiding middlemen in these discussions, and financial benefits must flow directly to communities.

Christopher B. Kabah, the Director of Planning and Policy at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said the stakeholder's perspectives on the carbon policy are key, and lauded participants for forming part of said discussion to develop the carbon policy.

Mr. Kabah said the gathering shows the recognition of Liberia's immense potential and not only to mitigate the impact of climate change but to also prosper in the green and sustainable future.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the national carbon policy represents Liberia's future to reduce emissions, promotes sustainable development and safeguards the country's resources for the present and generations to come.

"This document is more than just a policy or law, when finalized, this document will serve as a lead opportunity for our country. An opportunity that will unlock a new economic opportunity to the carbon market in line with article six of Paris Agreement specifically section two, 6.4 as well as 6.8," Mr. Kabah said.

The Country Director of Wild Chimpanzee Foundation in Liberia, Dr. Annika Hillers said if carbon policy is put into place, Liberia would be the lead country in West Africa to make millions or billions.

Dr. Hillers said the Liberian government and stakeholders need to do more in creating awareness on issues and preserving the carbon because the country's forest is disappearing and Liberia's opportunity for carbon projects is disappearing.

According to Dr. Hillers, communities in Sierra Leone are benefiting from the carbon policy after she set up the policy. She said Liberia needs to learn from Sierra Leone and Ghana.