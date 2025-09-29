Liberia: Conferences Are Not About 'Who Will Be There'

29 September 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
opinion By J. W. Addy

When invitations to conferences go out, the most common question people ask is: "Who else will be there?" It is a question that reveals how we too often misunderstand the purpose of these gatherings. A conference is not a parade of personalities; it is a marketplace of ideas. Its value lies not in who attends, but in what participants bring to the table.

Too frequently, we see high-level officials arrive, deliver a speech, and leave. The room thins out, the energy shifts, and what follows is a hollow exercise. The problem is not their presence but their absence from dialogue. Without staying to listen, engage, or commit to follow-up, the promise of policy innovation evaporates into ceremony. Speeches alone do not create solutions.

Conferences are convened to wrestle with pressing issues -- from Africa's trade integration under the AfCFTA, to health security, to the role of technology in our economic future. These topics demand more than applause lines. They demand contributions: case studies, models, commitments, and fresh ideas that can be turned into action.

When participants approach conferences with the mindset of "What can I bring?" rather than "Who else will be there?", the atmosphere changes. Panels become sites of real exchange, audiences become co-creators, and follow-up actions -- not handshakes -- become the measure of success.

This is the shift Africa urgently needs. Our future will not be built by ceremonial attendance but by substantive contributions. Conferences must be laboratories of innovation, not stages for recognition.

As I noted at the Africa Private Sector Summit (APSS) Conference Series 2 in Accra in August 2022: "The conference is not about who else will be there, it is about what you bring to the table." That remains the standard by which every gathering should be judged.

Whenever you are extended an invitation, interrogate the theme, its values, and what you can bring to the table as a speaker, panelist, or member of the audience. A conference is a gathering place for innovative thinking, designed for the better tomorrows of life.

