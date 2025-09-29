Liberia: 'Delivery Without Dignity Breeds Distrust' Cllr. Brumskine Tells Global Leaders At UK Summit

London, UK — At a high-level global summit in London, prominent Liberian lawyer and politician Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine underscored the need for integrity in governance, warning world leaders that "service delivery without dignity breeds distrust." Her remarks came during discussions on rebuilding public confidence in government and strengthening democratic institutions.

The Global Progress Action Summit (GPA) in London brought together some of the world's most influential leaders, including sitting Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Spain, and Iceland, alongside former leaders of New Zealand and Sweden, parliamentarians, civil society actors, and international policymakers.

Cllr. Brumskine, daughter of the late renowned lawyer and politician Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine, rose to prominence as a vice-presidential candidate in Liberia's 2023 presidential and legislative elections. Since then, she has remained in the public spotlight, championing women's political participation and good governance.

On the panel "Renewing the Social Contract: Shaping a National Identity Built on Trust," Cllr. Brumskine stood out as one of the few African voices in a room dominated by European and American leaders. She shared the stage with Stefan Löfven, former Swedish Prime Minister and President of the PES; Anas Sarwar, Leader of the Scottish Labour Party; Raphaël Glucksmann, Member of the European Parliament; and Pedro Abramovay, Vice President of the Open Society Foundations. The session was moderated by Patrick Gaspard, former U.S. Ambassador to South Africa.

Cllr. Brumskine's remarks grounded lofty debates in the daily realities of African citizens. "Liberians are not debating whether they are left or right, or whether they belong to the global north or south," she said. "They are debating whether there is clean water in their homes, whether the lights will stay on, whether their children will find jobs."

Delivery with Dignity

She stressed that trust in governance is built not just on services delivered but on how they are delivered. "It is not enough to provide services if citizens are humiliated in the process," Brumskine argued. "Delivery must restore dignity, not erode it."

For her, dignity means a poor farmer receiving equal treatment in court as a wealthy businessman, or a market woman accessing public services without harassment. Governance, she insisted, must be as much about respect and fairness as it is about efficiency.

Justice as the Missing Promise

Turning to Africa's justice gap, Brumskine said, "Our laws are written in English, yet most of our citizens cannot read or write English. What justice is there when citizens cannot even understand the laws that govern them?" She called for reforms including translations of laws into local languages, expansion of legal aid, and stronger protections for women and marginalized groups.

She reminded the audience that for citizens, justice is as essential as roads, electricity, or schools -- without it, no government can claim legitimacy.

Determination Against Authoritarianism

Brumskine also warned against rising authoritarianism in both Africa and the Global North. "Progressive leaders must show determination -- to resist shortcuts, to reform institutions rather than break them, and to stand firm for accountability even when it is unpopular."

She argued that determination is not just moral courage but a political necessity to prove democracy can deliver justice and dignity more sustainably than authoritarian regimes.

Liberia's Lesson

For Liberia, Brumskine's message was clear: trust cannot be rebuilt through slogans or promises but through visible delivery of jobs, electricity, justice, and respect. Without them, citizens lose faith and authoritarian shortcuts become appealing; with them, democracy strengthens.

Her presence at the GPA Summit ensured Liberia's concerns resonated on the global stage, while also serving as a reminder at home that dignity, delivery, and determination are not abstract ideals -- they are the daily benchmarks by which leaders are judged.