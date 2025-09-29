Liberia: Ex-President Weah Recounts Close Call, Says Wife Forewarned Family Wouldn't Sleep On 9th Street

Paynesville — Former Liberian President George Manneh Weah has broken his silence on the recent fire at his 9th Street residence in Monrovia, crediting his wife, Clar Marie Weah, for a decision that may have saved their lives.

Speaking on Sunday, September 28, during a service at the Forky Klon Jlaleh Family Fellowship Church, Mr. Weah expressed gratitude to God for what he described as divine protection.

"After I got home, my wife told me, 'We will sleep in Rehab tonight; we will not sleep on 9th Street.' I kept quiet and listened to her," Weah said. "Unfortunately, someone later called me and said that my house on 9th Street had burned down. I simply told the person, 'Glory be to God."'

Weah, who served as Liberia's president from 2018 to 2024, said this is not the first time fire has threatened the property. He recalled a previous incident when he was allegedly forced to flee as flames engulfed the house.

"This is the second time," he added. "I remembered they chased me out of that house as they set it on fire. I don't know what happened, but to God be the glory. Yes, the flames went up, but the house is still there."

The cause of the September 24 blaze remains unclear. The Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS) confirmed it was first alerted at 12:48 a.m. and quickly dispatched units from Station One, later joined by backup teams and an ambulance. Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 1:20 a.m. and departed at 2:03 a.m.

However, investigators say they were later denied access to conduct a full post-fire assessment. In a statement, LNFS said its team was turned away from the residence and told they would be contacted "if needed"--a call that has yet to come.

The Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Mr. Weah's party, has described the fire as a "national security concern." Party chairman Janga Kowo said the flames destroyed the former president's bedroom and called for an independent international forensic investigation.

"We are trying to find out exactly what happened, but it is very concerning. There appears to be massive destruction in the bedroom, but the former president is safe," Kowo told FrontPage Africa at the time of the incident.

Despite the unanswered questions, Mr. Weah said he is choosing faith over speculation. "Yes, the flames went up, but the house stayed. To God be the glory," he said in closing.

The 9th Street residence, which holds deep symbolic and political value for Mr. Weah, served as his home during his footballing career and years in opposition. During his presidency, he resided at his Rehab property but moved back to the refurbished 9th Street house following his 2023 election defeat.

The incident occurred just days after Weah's return to Liberia, where he was greeted by jubilant supporters. It adds to a series of personal and political setbacks confronting the former president and his party.

While abroad, the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) was evicted from its political headquarters in Congo Town under a court order, and the building was subsequently demolished. The party has since branded the eviction and demolition as politically motivated.

Addressing an elated crowd upon his return, Weah vowed to rebuild the CDC headquarters "in record time" and pledged to continue what he described as a political battle against the ruling Unity Party-led government.

"I'm glad to be back home to make sure that CDC gets its party headquarters back," Weah told reporters. "To all of my partisans, what happened to us, don't worry. George Manneh Weah is here. We are going to restore and rebuild our party headquarters."