Ghana: Police Arrests Man for Faking Robbery, Kidnapping

The Central East Regional Police Command has arrested a 35-year-old man, Benjamin Owusu, for allegedly staging a robbery and kidnapping incident at Fijai, a suburb of Millennium City, Gomoa Nyanyano, in the Central Region.

On September 3, 2025, the Millennium City District Police Command received a report from a complainant who said he had received a distress text message from Owusu claiming he was under attack in his home.

When police visited the scene, Owusu was not found. Bloodstains discovered in his bedroom raised suspicion that he might have been harmed. Samples lifted from the scene were sent for forensic examination but later proved negative for human blood.

Investigations revealed that Owusu had abandoned the SIM card he used to send the text but later replaced it and made calls traced to Elubo in the Western Region.

Intelligence led a police team to his hideout at Akatamanso in the Ashanti Region, where he was arrested on September 24.

During interrogation, Owusu admitted that he killed a duck and used its blood to stage the scene to cover up monies he could not account for, belonging to his employer.

The Police Command commended stakeholders who assisted in the arrest and cautioned others against similar acts.

"Such offenders will face the full rigours of the law if arrested," said DSP Victor Kofi Dosoo, Head of Public Affairs of the Command.