Nigeria: High Cost of Rent - Nigerians Now Rent Shop Spaces As Apartment

High cost of rent has been a thing of debate after the COVID-19 era.

Many landlords increased rent by over 100 per cent following the introduction of various policies by the government which affected the purchasing power of Nigerians.

Living in a fancy house gradually became a dream, that if it came to pass people will give testimonies in over 100 churches.

The norm worsened as landlords now increase rents almost every year causing tenants to vacate the house for affordable apartments.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Economy&Lifestyle discovered that the norm has eaten deep in the society that even individuals with a room apartment can hardly pay their rent.

This has led them to cut costs by renting shops as apartments.Some even had to send their families to their village while they remained in town to manage this uncomfortable shop apartment.

Mr. Jude Boma, a mechanic, said: " A few months ago, my rent of a room and parlour apartment was increased by over three hundred per cent.

"As a vulcanizer where do I get N150,000 from?

"My wife suggested we move to the church for a while after our rent expires so that she can continue her job as a cleaner.

"But I rejected the idea and told her we should consider moving to the village.

"I had to send my family to the village and rented a shop space as an apartment with some of my friends, who live far away and go home weekends.It is not easy but I believe when there is life, good things can still happen."

Miss Osasowie George, a pure water seller said: "I live in a room apartment and pay N30,000 a year as rent.

"We were three then. Not until my landlord's son increased the rent to N80,000. We begged him but he refused."We saw a shop in a street attached to a building and decided to rent it as an apartment.

"The landlord agreed. We paid N20,000 per year since the shop was situated in a new site environment where people could hardly rent it for business.

"The rate at which people just increase rent without considering the tenants is outrageous. Where do we get such a high amount for rent? "If it worsens, I will just relocate to my village."

Mr. Idris Moshood, a caretaker and apartment agent noted that landlords have shops lying vacant in front of their houses with people not renting them because their location is not perfect for business.

"Instead of making them unuseful, they now put it out for rent.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"People such as artisans, bus conductors, load carriers, among others rent these shops to have a place where they sleep and go to work all day.

"Some of them contribute to pay the rent, and a minimum of two to three people are allowed to rent such space", he added.

Despite the fact that most states in the country are fighting hard to create a conducive plan which allows tenants to escape such huge cost of rent burden, many individuals are on the brink of being evicted due to their inability to meet up with rent increase.

Vanguard News