Nigeria: Global Community Day - Isaca Hosts Medical Outreach

The ISACA Lagos Chapter has said that it will join ISACA Global in marking the annual Community Day on Saturday, October 4, 2025. In alignment with this year's global theme of service and impact, the Lagos Chapter said it is organising a Medical Outreach aimed at promoting health awareness and supporting community well-being.

Speaking on the initiative, President of ISACA Lagos Chapter, Mr Justus Osuji explained that this year's focus is on medical outreach, with special emphasis on preventive care and wellness education. "Through medical check-ups, wellness education, and care, we are demonstrating ISACA's commitment to service and positive impact beyond technology and governance," Mr. Osuji said.

The event will take place at the Local Government School, located at 17 Tiwalade Street, Shogunle, where our partners.. the Nigerian Police Force Hospital, Ikeja and volunteers will provide free health services to the local community.

Osuji further encouraged members to actively participate in the outreach, emphasizing the importance of the ISACA Community Day. "ISACA Community Day reminds us that when we come together, we create meaningful change," he noted.