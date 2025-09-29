Nigeria: NDLEA Arrests 2 Suspected Drug Kingpins With Cocaine in Lagos

Operatives of a Special Operations Unit (SOU) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested two suspected drug kingpins: Victor Nwosa and Felix Chika Obiegbu, after consignments of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine being prepared for export to Europe and beyond were recovered from their Lagos homes.

This followed weeks of intelligence and surveillance on their criminal networks, the NDLEA explained.

NDLEA's spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said in a statement that "while 64-year-old Nwosa parades himself as a successful textile merchant, 49-year-old Obiegbu is known to many as a businessman who is into wine distribution but beneath their outward appearance is their hidden illicit drug business unearthed by NDLEA operatives after months of intelligence gathering on the two syndicates led by them."

The NDLEA further said that at the time when they were preparing their consignments for export, NDLEA-SOU operatives, who had for months put them under surveillance, swooped on them in different parts of Lagos.

Nwosa was arrested on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at his 16, Femi Kila street, Okota home, where 4.33 kilograms of heroin and 448 grams of cocaine were recovered during a search of his house.

In his case, Obiegbu was arrested on Thursday, September 11, at his 5, Shada Shonefun street, Aguda Surulere home where in the course of a search, 2.902 kilograms of methamphetamine were uncovered and seized.

In another development, the NDLEA thwarted attempts by suspected suppliers of illicit drugs to terrorists and bandits in Borno and Yobe States to move illicit drugs concealed in engine compartment of a Mercedes Benz Jeep and a lady's travelling bag.

Meanwhile, in Borno, following weeks of intelligence, NDLEA officers on Saturday, September 27, arrested Baba Kaka Ibrahim, 26, at Njimtilo village while driving a Mercedes Benz GLK marked JRE 987 AE towards Damaturu road.

"A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 39, 380 pills of tramadol 225mg and exol-5 stuffed in the engine compartment of the jeep," the NDLEA stated.