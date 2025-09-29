Uganda: Ikon Awards Launches First Activate Event in Nigeria to Foster African Film Collaboration

The iKON Awards hosted its inaugural Activate event on 27 September 2025 at Ebony Life Cinema, bringing together leading Nigerian and Ugandan filmmakers, industry associations, and partners.

The event, held as a prelude to the annual iKON Awards, aimed to foster collaboration, share experiences, and explore opportunities to expand the reach of African films.

The gathering featured prominent figures including Uche Agbo, president of the Directors' Guild of Nigeria (DGN); Patrick Lee, head of operations at Viva Cinemas Nigeria; Mary Ephraim-Egbas, national secretary of the Film Distributors Association of Nigeria (FDAN); Joy Odiete, chief executive of Blue Pictures Entertainment and President of FDAN; and celebrated actor-director Ramsey Nouah.

Panel discussions addressed cross-border collaboration, funding challenges, and strategies for unlocking new markets.

Dr Shaibu Husseini, director general of Nigeria's National Film and Video Censors Board, pledged the regulatory body's support for the Ugandan film sector.

"Initiatives like this are crucial for the growth of the film industry in Africa. The Board is committed to supporting programs that advance the sector and create opportunities for filmmakers across the continent," he said.

Patrick Lee highlighted the importance of associations and organized structures in sustaining the industry, while Joy Odiete emphasized producing content that resonates across cultures and advocated for eliminating exclusivity deals that limit African film circulation.

Mary Ephraim-Egbas explained the association's role in guiding filmmakers on positioning their projects across platforms.

The discussions reinforced a shared vision that collaboration, rather than competition, is key for Africa's film industry.

Uche Agbo said, "We must see ourselves not just as Nigerian, Ugandan, or Kenyan filmmakers, but as African storytellers. Collaboration is the bridge that will carry us to global recognition."

Ugandan filmmaker Mathew Nabwiso, President of the National Producers Guild of Uganda, shared the challenges of film production and distribution in Uganda.

He recounted selling 200 goats to fund the 13-episode family drama series Hashtag Family, which received strong domestic support and attracted interest from West African distributors, but yielded no financial return.

The Activate event set the stage for deeper partnerships between the Nigerian and Ugandan film industries, emphasizing the power of storytelling, resilience, and unity in shaping Africa's cinematic future.

The iKON Awards has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ugandan actor Michael Wawuyo Sr. to feature in the Nigerian drama film Dambe, produced by Ramsey Films, Sozo Films Limited, BRS Studios, and Sauti Plus Media Hub.

Nollywood star Ramsey Nouah will direct the project.

The iKON Awards is Uganda's premier annual celebration of creativity, excellence, and innovation in film and television, recognizing talent and projects that elevate the local creative industry and promote African stories on international platforms.