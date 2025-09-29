Nigeria: Address Demands for Grazing Lands to Curb Conflicts, Prof. Sha Tells FG

Prof Dung Pam Sha of the Department of Political Science at the University of Jos has urged the federal government to address demands for grazing lands and the return of the homeland programme to curb violent extremism in North Central Nigeria.

According to him, the government should further ensure good governance in states and local government and tackle poverty, inequality, economic depression as a way of checking the menace.

Prof Sha stated this in a paper titled, "Violence Extremism in Central Nigeria: Nature, Drivers, Response and Remedies for Sustainable Development in Nigeria at a symposium organised by the University of Jos Alumni Association (UJAA) in collaboration with the Department of Sociology to mark the UNIJOS 50th anniversary yesterday.

The don also maintained that political will was urgently required to deal with foreign mercenaries, insurgents and bandits recruited to perpetrate violence and push them out from any ethnic colony that harbours them.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the global president of the association, Dr. Gad Shamaki, said beyond celebrating what they had become, there was also the need to give back to society and ensure that future generations have greater opportunities.

He pointed out that 50 years is not just a number, but a story of resilience, triumph and trials of a dream nurtured by men and women who have believed in the power of education to change lives.