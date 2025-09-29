Nigeria: Jigawa Gets More Agric Extension Workers

In line with its ambitious agricultural mechanisation policy, the administration of Governor Malam Umar Namadi has increased the number of Agricultural Extension Workers in Jigawa State from 300 to 2,000 in less than two years.

This was revealed by the director-general of the Jigawa Agricultural Mechanisation Agency, Dr Saifullahi Umar, at the launch of the "Harvest Hope Caravan," a federal government initiative to promote agricultural insurance and risk management, held in Dutse, the state capital.

Dr Saifullahi noted that since assuming office, Governor Namadi has placed special priority on agricultural transformation, and as a result, the state is now a key player in promoting national food security.

According to him, the extension workers have been empowered with the necessary skills and equipment for agricultural data generation and for spreading new farming techniques to rural farmers to enhance productivity.

"The state government has also procured over 300 tractors, 60 combine harvesters and hundreds of other farm implements to achieve agricultural mechanisation and transform the system from subsistence to commercial farming.

"We are assuring the federal government that our state will remain committed to implementing any policy designed to improve the agricultural sector, achieve national food security, create jobs and eradicate poverty," Saifullahi stated.

The executive secretary of the Presidential Food Security Coordinating Unit, Mrs Maria Moon, said the project aims to meet with rural farmers and enlighten them on the importance of insurance and other agricultural risk management strategies.

She noted that to achieve sustainable food security, government must look beyond increasing production. "The protection of both the product and the production process is also key.

"In view of that, the federal government launched this 'Harvest Hope Caravan' initiative. Jigawa State is among the selected pilot states due to its role as a major player in national food security, coupled with the state government's practical and sincere commitment to transforming the sector.

"We thank the Jigawa State government for demonstrating its support, which has been crucial for the successful implementation of this project. This aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda," Mrs Moon stated.