Nigeria: Teen English Champion Launches Campaign to Eliminate Vernacular in Schools

In a move aimed at reshaping the educational landscape in Northern Nigeria, globally celebrated TeenEagle3 English Language Global finals winner, Nafisa Abdullahi Aminu, has launched a campaign to promote the exclusive use of English in schools.

She is advocating for the gradual phase-out of vernacular languages in academic settings.

The initiative, titled "Always Speak English: No More Vernacular in Schools," was unveiled during a recognition visit by the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and Zenith Bank to Nigerian Tulip International College (NTIC), Abuja where Nafisa is currently a student.

A statement signed by her media advisor, Mallam Hassan Salihu obtained by LEADERSHIP noted that Nafisa spoke passionately about the importance of English fluency in unlocking global opportunities for students across the Northern region.

The statement emphasised that the campaign reflects Nafisa's vision for a region where students are empowered to thrive on the global stage.

Speaking on behalf of her peers, Nafisa stressed that English is not just an academic subject but a critical tool for success.

"English Language is more than just a subject; it is a gateway. For students, fluency in English opens doors to higher education, global resources and academic breakthroughs," she said.

"On the other hand, a weak command of English can become a barrier, closing opportunities and limiting the ability to compete on equal ground in examinations, research, and international engagements," she added.

The statement said her initiative was part of a broader platform she created; English Language for Peace and Development, which seeks to strengthen literacy, improve academic outcomes, support peacebuilding, and expand economic and educational opportunities for youth in Northern Nigeria.

Nafisa expressed deep appreciation to the ACF and Zenith Bank for the recognition, describing it as "a strong demonstration of commitment to youth development, educational advancement, and the future of Northern Nigeria."

She further urged Northern leaders to build stronger collaborations with institutions like NTIC, which she commended for combining academic excellence with character development.

The Arewa Consultative Forum expressed full support for Nafisa's campaign, describing it as perfectly aligned with the forum's broader goals of promoting education and peace across the region.