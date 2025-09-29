Nigeria: Unicef, Stakeholders Brainstorm On Out-of-School Children in Sokoto

28 September 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Adeniyi Olugbemi

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), in partnership with community leaders, has stepped up efforts to reduce the rising number of out-of-school children in Sokoto state.

At the Digital Village for Almajiri Boys renovated by UNICEF with funding from Eleva Foundation, UNICEF country representative in Nigeria, Mrs Wafaa Saeed Abdelatef, commended the performance of 180 Almajiri boys undergoing digital entrepreneurship training under a UNICEF-sponsored programme in the state.

The Almajiri trainees, drawn from Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Niger and Katsina states, are being equipped with digital skills aimed at making them self-reliant after the programme.

As part of her working visit to Sokoto State, Mrs Abdelatef also interacted with Christian and Muslim religious leaders from Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara states, who participated in a one-day child rights meeting (Faith of Life).

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She ended the monitoring exercise with an on-the-spot assessment visit to Makarantar Malam Umaru Kabawa, a private initiative mass literacy school, comprising of out-of-school 120 boys and 80 girls in Yabo local government area and Yabo Model Primary School.

At Yabo Model Primary School, Mrs Abdelatef commended the school management and SBMC, for their modest achievements but expressed concern over the thousands of children still roaming the streets instead of being in schools.

Stakeholders including traditional and religious leaders, pledged to sustain school enrollment. They however, raised alarm over poverty and lack of parental sensitization as major drivers of the menace.

Representing the district head of Yabo, Mallam Abubakar lamented that, "many families cannot afford to keep their children in school, while some parents still lack adequate awareness of the value of education."

SBMC chairman, Mai Kasuwa Dan Shehu, said the committee had succeeded in returning several children to school but noted difficulties in sustaining them beyond primary and secondary education due to financial constraints.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.